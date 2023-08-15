Federal help ramped up for Maui fire relief

New levels of federal assistance for Maui fire survivors who suffered losses rolled out Monday, including free hotel lodging and one-time $700 payments per household for any critical needs.

Low-interest loans for renters, homeowners and business owners also are available for property losses in amounts that more than doubled two weeks ago because of high losses from past disasters.

About 3,200 Maui fire disaster survivors have applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance as of early Monday, less than a week after brush fires driven by high wind destroyed nearly all of Lahaina and at least 19 homes in Upcountry Maui, according to Jeremy Greenberg, director of operations for response and recovery at FEMA.

“We know that survivors have basic needs, and these needs can now be met with these programs,” Greenberg said on a Monday media conference call. “You have FEMA’s full support in recovering from this devastating incident.”

FEMA’s hotel and one-time payment program will help an as-yet-uncertain number of survivors shift from staying in shelters or with family, friends or good Samaritans. Others have been living in their cars, and many are relying on daily living supplies provided by local government entities, nonprofit organizations and community volunteers.

Survivors were able to start applying for the two FEMA assistance programs Monday, and Greenberg said applicants could start receiving payments and moving into hotel rooms the same day.

Greenberg didn’t say how many hotel rooms, all of which are on Maui, are available. But he said more will be made available if needed to meet demand.

“There’s no out-of-pocket expenses for survivors,” he said.

The hotel program, called Transitional Sheltering Assistance, has no set maximum length of stay. Instead, this will be determined by the specific needs of survivors using the program.

To apply, survivors can find FEMA personnel at four American Red Cross shelters on Maui and one on Oahu, or by visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling FEMA’s disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA mobile app.

Gov. Josh Green said at a separate Monday afternoon news conference on Maui that no fire survivors should be concerned that receiving FEMA assistance will negatively affect eligibility for other forms of assistance or insurance claims.

“People should sign up for FEMA right now,” he said.

FEMA’s hotel room program complements a state-led effort to connect survivors with hotel operators and owners of private residences willing to provide living space statewide at no cost to survivors through the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp.

Chris Young, Red Cross senior director for operations and readiness, said about 575 people displaced by the fires on Maui were living in the five shelters as of Monday, and that such use is expected to decrease as more alternate housing becomes available.

Young, a conference call participant, said about 300 Red Cross representatives are assisting fire survivors, including those staying at shelters and others who just stop in, with services that include mental health, spiritual health and reunification.

This last initiative is helping determine whether any people who have not been accounted for might be alive but out of contact due to power still being out in places.

Young said the Red Cross had received about 2,500 calls to its Maui fire call center, of which 800 have been resolved.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said at Monday’s news conference on Maui that 60 people previously unaccounted for had been staying with one family without communication and now are known survivors.

FEMA reported having roughly 300 employees and more than 140 search and rescue team members deployed to assist with Maui fire disaster recovery efforts. The FEMA personnel include 45 people visiting the Red Cross shelters on Maui to help survivors register for assistance.

Another federal program to help survivors is being stood up by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SBA customer service representatives were expected to arrive on Maui Monday and today to accept applications for low- interest loans that could be of use to repair or replace lost property.

For business owners and residential rental property owners, loans up to $2 million are available. Homeowners can borrow up to $500,000 to help repair or replace their homes, while homeowners and renters can also borrow up to $100,000 to replace lost personal property.

Cynthia Cowell, a public information officer with SBA, said on the conference call that the loan limits were increased nationwide just two weeks ago under changes approved by Congress, and previously were capped at $200,000 for primary residences and $40,000 for personal property losses.

“It just wasn’t enough to help most people,” Cowell said of the prior limits.

Terms for loans as long as 30 years include no interest or principal payments for a year. Interest rates can be as low as 2.5% for homeowners and renters, 4% for businesses and 2.375% for nonprofits.

Previous FEMA assistance made available in response to the Maui disaster has included grants for temporary housing, such as rent assistance, or for home repairs.

Caitlin Durkovich, resilience and response deputy homeland security adviser to President Joe Biden, said in a phone interview that federal help responding to the Maui fire disaster is not being held back by any policy issues or other significant challenges, and that the president is well informed about the situation and needs.

A trip to Maui by Biden is under active consideration, according to Durkovich, though any possible visit would ensure that the president’s presence doesn’t get in the way of recovery efforts.

“He and the first lady, and frankly this whole administration, are praying for the families who are grieving their loved ones and for everyone who has suffered the devastating losses of land and property and memories as a result of the wildfires in Maui,” Durkovich said. “We remain … focused on supporting the response and ensuring that all federal resources needed by the state are made available.”