On the Move: Tricia Catalino, Kevin Todd, Sharilyn Tanaka and Todd Tamori

  • Today
Hawaii Pacific University has announced the appointment of Tricia Catalino, PT, DS, as the first dean of the newly established Graduate College of Health Sciences. She joined HPU in 2019 as DPT program director and most recently served as interim dean of the HPU College of Health and Society.

Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Kevin Todd (RA) has rejoined the firm in its Honolulu office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Todd served as a realtor­ associate with eXp Realty in Scottsdale, Ariz., and previously was a part of CBR’s Kapolei office. Todd began his real estate career working with a local property management company before transitioning into residential real estate.

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has announced the following promotions:

>> Sharilyn Tanaka has been promoted to senior vice president of personal lines. Tanaka has 20 years of personal lines insurances experience. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Hawaii at Manoa and holds the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter designation and the Associate in Insurance Services designation.

>> Todd Tamori has been promoted to assistant vice president of personal lines. Ta­mori has 21 years of personal line insurance experience and holds a resident insurance producer license.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.

