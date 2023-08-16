Victim recovery, firefighting efforts continue on Maui

The search for victims resumes in Lahaina today as Maui firefighters continue to fight brushfires that still burn more than a week after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in modern history.

As of this morning, the death toll stood at 106 with the county Tuesday evening releasing the first two names of identified victims from the Aug. 8 inferno. They were Robert Dyckman, 74, and Buddy Jantoc, 79, both of Lahaina.

Three other victims have been identified, and police said Tuesday that their names will be released when their families are notified.

Anyone looking for an unaccounted for loved one can provide DNA samples to assist in identification. Family members can go to the Family Assistance Center, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Kahului Community Center at 275 Uhu St.

The county, meanwhile, said firefighters have contained 75% of the Upcountry/Kula fire; 85% of the Lahaina fire; and 100% of the Pulehu/Kihei fire.

In other developments today:

>> Hawaiian Telcom said it is providing free community WiFi and phone service at three Maui shelters: War Memorial Gym in Wailuku, Kihei Gym and Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

“We understand connectivity is essential and our teams worked quickly and safely to provide needed phone and WiFi service in the community shelters,” Su Shin, president and general manager at Hawaiian Telcom, said in a news release. “Other teams are working in parallel, placing poles and new fiber in Lahaina to bring connectivity back to our central office, which will help to enable more cell phone service that people in this area so desperately need.”

Hawaiian Telcom said it is working with various wireless carriers to allow set up of their equipment on Hawaiian Telcom’s property in Lahaina to support restoration of cell service to the area.

Crews continue to work in Kula, removing fallen trees and placing new poles and fiber.The company is also waiving equipment charges and pausing billing charges for customers affected by the wildfires.

>> The Biden administration said it has deployed 25 additional experts from the National Disaster Medical System’s Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team and a Victim Identification Center Team to Hawaii to assist state and local mortuary resources on Maui. The deployment is through the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The personnel from ASPR’s mortuary and victim identification teams bring the total number of deployed emergency response experts to 75, officials said.