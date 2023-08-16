Letter: Military branches need leaders to be confirmed

The U.S. Navy has became the third branch of the military to no longer have a Senate-confirmed leader for the first time in history, as a Republican senator continues to block military nominations. Retiring chief of naval operations, Adm. Mike Gilday, gave up his command last week. The Navy, Army and Marine Corps are now all without a confirmed leader.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who represents Alabama, has blocked hundreds of military nominations from moving forward, saying the Pentagon is improperly using government funding to cover travel costs for abortions for service members and their dependents. I applaud Tuberville’s reason for tenacity, but this is not the time to deprive our military of leadership.

James Pritchett

Kailua

