Letter: Red Hill costs linger as water rates look to go up

Following the 2021 Red Hill fuel spill, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply shut down its Halawa Shaft and two other wells. The cost of finding and developing replacement water sources was estimated at $10 million. The U.S. Navy is clearly at fault, but, even with its many billions of dollars, the Navy refuses to reimburse BWS, and our elected officials are doing nothing to force them.

Now the BWS is proposing rate increases to cover its increasing costs. Public meetings are being held Aug. 14-23, and people can comment in other ways. See www.boardofwatersupply.com/proposedrates.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter