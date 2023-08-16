UH volleyball receives votes in poll

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team received 49 votes but did not place in the top 25 in the preseason AVCA Division I coaches’ poll released Tuesday.

The three-time defending Big West champions finished sixth among teams outside of the top 25, headlined by defending national champion Texas, which received 44 of 64 first-place votes.

No. 9 Oregon and No. 13 San Diego will be in town next week to compete in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic beginning Friday.

Hawaii will host No. 22 Southern California for two matches the following week.

The Rainbow Wahine officially added two walk-ons Tuesday. Defensive specialist/libero Colby Lane, a McKinley alumna, played two seasons at Seattle in 2019 and ’20.

Tyla Reese Mane, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter who prepped at Aiea, is another walk-on after playing two seasons at Casper College in Wyoming.

Molokai Hoe, Na Wahine O Ke Kai are off

The Na Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Hoe, both considered the world championships of long-distance outrigger canoe paddling, were canceled Tuesday by their respective organizations.

The Na Wahine O Ke Kai was schedule for Sept. 24, while the Molokai Hoe was set for Oct. 8.

The organizations announced on their websites that the events were called off due to the wildfires on Maui.

The Na Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Hoe are 41-mile races across the Kaiwi Channel, starting at Hale O Lono Harbor on Molokai, and ending at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki.

The first Na Wahine O Ke Kai was held in 1979, while the inaugural Molokai Hoe took place in 1952.

Takai, 14, wins OCC women’s golf event

Alexa Takai, 14, claimed the 70th championship of the Oahu Country Club Women’s Invitational.

Takai, a Punahou eighth-grader and OCC member, opened with a 4-under-par 69 Monday. She closed with a 71 to win by five shots over Chloe Jang, who recently captured the 66th Waialae Country Club Women’s Invitational.

Jang recently graduated from Roosevelt and is beginning her college golf career at Utah Valley University.

Takai’s sister Victoria, who plays for Boston College, was third.

Alexa Takai also beat out two UH players and Rainbow Wahine coach Julie Brooks in Championship Flight. The 69 was two off her lowest score from the red tees at her home course.

Joan Machado won OCC’s inaugural Senior Division in a scorecard playoff over Bev Spalding.