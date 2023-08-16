Illinois eliminates Honolulu 13-14 team from World Series

Honolulu lost a wild one Tuesday against Elmhurst/River Forest, Ill., and was eliminated from the Little League Junior (13-14) World Series in Taylor, Mich.

Elmhurst/River Forest took the lead for good on a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning in a 10-8 victory over Honolulu, which finished 1-2 in the tournament.

Honolulu led 4-0 after 21⁄2 innings, allowed eight runs in the third, then tied the game at 8-8 in the sixth.

In the seventh, Honolulu had a runner at first with one out, but a strikeout and line out to left ended it.

Both teams drew 11 walks.

Chase Kawakami drove in three runs and AJ Wida batted 3-for-4 for Honolulu. Iona Uyehara and Tate Kobashigawa each walked three times.

Honolulu took a 1-0 lead in the first on Kawakami’s sacrifice fly, which scored Uyehara.

Honolulu added three in the third on Kawakami’s squeeze bunt, which scored Uyehara and Brennan Tomas, and Kaikea Patoc-Young’s double, which plated Micah Bennett.

Elmhurst/River Forest took an 8-4 lead in the bottom half on four bases-loaded walks, a pair of RBI singles and a two-run single. Two Honolulu pitchers combined to walk seven batters in the inning, and six runs scored with two outs.

Through three innings, the teams combined to issue 14 walks.

Honolulu scored one in the fourth on a double-play grounder before stranding the bases loaded.

Honolulu cut its deficit to 8-7 in the fifth on Wida’s single, which brought in Patoc-Young, and Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz’s hit by pitch, which scored Zack Bagoyo.

Honolulu’s Tomas tied it at 8-8 in the sixth on a solo homer to left. Two pitches earlier, a Honolulu baserunner was picked off first base.