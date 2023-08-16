Scoreboard – August 16, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

High school, non-league: Kalaheo at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Lincoln (Calif.) at Waianae, 8:30 p.m.

SOCCER

College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Houston Christian vs. Gonzaga, 4 p.m.;

Utah Valley vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

AVCA Division I Preseason Coaches’ poll

1. Texas (44) 1564

2. Wisconsin (7) 1489

3. Stanford (13) 1449 4. Louisville 1388

5. Nebraska 1294

5. Pittsburgh 1294

7. Minnesota 1105

8. Penn State 1091

9. Oregon 1067

10. Kentucky 899

11. Florida 841

12. Marquette 768

13. San Diego 760 14. Ohio State 745 15. Baylor 694

16. Purdue 644

17. BYU 617

18. Creighton 546

19. Houston 421

20. Georgia Tech 394 21. Washington State 359 22. Southern California 204 23. Rice 192 24. Western Kentucky 181 25. Arkansas 122 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Kansas 99;

Tennessee 84; Washington 63; Auburn 62; UCF 53; Hawaii 49; Miami 45;

Georgia 35; LSU 28; TCU 20; Illinois 18; Utah 18; Iowa State 14; Loyola Marymount 14; Pepperdine 14; Florida State 12; James Madison 5.

FOOTBALL

2023 UH schedule

Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Stanford 5 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Albany 6 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.

Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon

Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.

Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.

Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.

Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.

All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

!—Mountain West game

BASEBALL

Little League Junior (13-14) World Series

At Taylor, Mich.

Tuesday

Honolulu 103 121 0 — 8 9 0

Elm./Riv. For., Ill. 008 002 x — 10 7 0

W—Liam Brown. L—Daly Watson.

Leading hitters—Honolulu: Iona Uyehara 2b, 2 runs; Brennan Tomas 2-2, HR, 2 runs; Chase Kawakami 3 RBIs; AJ Wida 3-4; Kaikea Patoc-Young 2b. Elmhurst/River Forest: Brown 2 runs; Robert Kolovitz 2-3,

2 runs; Augusten Peters 2-3, 3 RBIs;

Graham Roberts 2 RBIs; Grayson Waters 2b.

Honolulu finishes the tournament 1-2.

Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth

13U World Series

At Glen Allen, Va.

Tuesday

Eagle Pass, TX 000 030 1 — 4 7 3

OBRL HI Islanders 000 100 1 — 2 8 0

W—Mathan Cruz L—Levi Perry. S—Jay

Jacquez.

Leading hitters—Eagle Pass: Renato

De La Garza 2 runs; Cruz 3-4. OBRL

Hawaiian Islanders: Eli Iopa 2-4; Chace Hamada 2-4; Brevan Blackwell 2-3.

The OBRL Hawaiian Islanders (2-1) will

conclude pool play today at 1 p.m.,

against host Glen Allen, Va.

GOLF

Oahu Country Club

Women’s Invitational

At Oahu Country Club

Monday, Tuesday

Championship Flight

Alexa Takai 69-72—141

Chloe Jang 73-73—146

Victoria Takai 77-75—152

Kira Goode 74-81—155

Esther Jung 77-79—156

Julie Brooks 76-81—157

Sofina Firouzi 76-82—158

Kellie Yamane 82-80—162

Nikki Tabios 83-81—164

Kameron Kwong 82-84—166

Marie Miyashiro 83-83—166

Ayako Abbadessa 82-84—166

Mira Han 84-86—170

Tomoko Nakane 82-90—172

Kyong Omura 89-83—172

Shyla Tigilau 92-84—176

Shanna Chang 87-89—176

Jeannie Pak 91-87—178

Lana Higa 86-93—179

Jennifer Sok 89-90—179

Hyo Lee 91-88—179

Sung Kim 89-90—179

Roxanne Okazaki 87-93—180

Sandi Shriver 86-96—182

Jaye Gray 88-95—183

Senior Flight

112—Joan Machado*, Bev Spalding.

116—Kimi Komatsu. 122—Jan Hackbarth. 123—Ella Isono. 127—Mimi Beams.

131—Jeanette Takahashi.

*—won scorecard playoff