Scoreboard – August 16, 2023

THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
High school, non-league: Kalaheo at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Lincoln (Calif.) at Waianae, 8:30 p.m.
SOCCER
College women: Outrigger Soccer Kickoff, Houston Christian vs. Gonzaga, 4 p.m.;
Utah Valley vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
AVCA Division I Preseason Coaches’ poll
1. Texas (44) 1564
2. Wisconsin (7) 1489
3. Stanford (13) 1449 4. Louisville 1388
5. Nebraska 1294
5. Pittsburgh 1294
7. Minnesota 1105
8. Penn State 1091
9. Oregon 1067
10. Kentucky 899
11. Florida 841
12. Marquette 768
13. San Diego 760 14. Ohio State 745 15. Baylor 694
16. Purdue 644
17. BYU 617
18. Creighton 546
19. Houston 421
20. Georgia Tech 394 21. Washington State 359 22. Southern California 204 23. Rice 192 24. Western Kentucky 181 25. Arkansas 122 Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Kansas 99;
Tennessee 84; Washington 63; Auburn 62; UCF 53; Hawaii 49; Miami 45;
Georgia 35; LSU 28; TCU 20; Illinois 18; Utah 18; Iowa State 14; Loyola Marymount 14; Pepperdine 14; Florida State 12; James Madison 5.
FOOTBALL
2023 UH schedule
Aug. 26 at Vanderbilt 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Stanford 5 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Albany 6 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Oregon 2 p.m.
Sept. 23 vs. New Mexico St. 6 p.m.
Sept. 30 at UNLV! 10 a.m.
Oct. 14 vs. San Diego St.! 5 p.m.
Oct. 21 at New Mexico! noon
Oct. 28 vs. San Jose State! 6 p.m.
Nov. 4 at Nevada! 10 a.m.
Nov. 11 vs. Air Force! 6 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Wyoming! 9 a.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Colorado St.! 6 p.m.
All home games at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex
!—Mountain West game
BASEBALL
Little League Junior (13-14) World Series
At Taylor, Mich.
Tuesday
Honolulu 103 121 0 — 8 9 0
Elm./Riv. For., Ill. 008 002 x — 10 7 0
W—Liam Brown. L—Daly Watson.
Leading hitters—Honolulu: Iona Uyehara 2b, 2 runs; Brennan Tomas 2-2, HR, 2 runs; Chase Kawakami 3 RBIs; AJ Wida 3-4; Kaikea Patoc-Young 2b. Elmhurst/River Forest: Brown 2 runs; Robert Kolovitz 2-3,
2 runs; Augusten Peters 2-3, 3 RBIs;
Graham Roberts 2 RBIs; Grayson Waters 2b.
Honolulu finishes the tournament 1-2.
Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth
13U World Series
At Glen Allen, Va.
Tuesday
Eagle Pass, TX 000 030 1 — 4 7 3
OBRL HI Islanders 000 100 1 — 2 8 0
W—Mathan Cruz L—Levi Perry. S—Jay
Jacquez.
Leading hitters—Eagle Pass: Renato
De La Garza 2 runs; Cruz 3-4. OBRL
Hawaiian Islanders: Eli Iopa 2-4; Chace Hamada 2-4; Brevan Blackwell 2-3.
The OBRL Hawaiian Islanders (2-1) will
conclude pool play today at 1 p.m.,
against host Glen Allen, Va.
GOLF
Oahu Country Club
Women’s Invitational
At Oahu Country Club
Monday, Tuesday
Championship Flight
Alexa Takai 69-72—141
Chloe Jang 73-73—146
Victoria Takai 77-75—152
Kira Goode 74-81—155
Esther Jung 77-79—156
Julie Brooks 76-81—157
Sofina Firouzi 76-82—158
Kellie Yamane 82-80—162
Nikki Tabios 83-81—164
Kameron Kwong 82-84—166
Marie Miyashiro 83-83—166
Ayako Abbadessa 82-84—166
Mira Han 84-86—170
Tomoko Nakane 82-90—172
Kyong Omura 89-83—172
Shyla Tigilau 92-84—176
Shanna Chang 87-89—176
Jeannie Pak 91-87—178
Lana Higa 86-93—179
Jennifer Sok 89-90—179
Hyo Lee 91-88—179
Sung Kim 89-90—179
Roxanne Okazaki 87-93—180
Sandi Shriver 86-96—182
Jaye Gray 88-95—183
Senior Flight
112—Joan Machado*, Bev Spalding.
116—Kimi Komatsu. 122—Jan Hackbarth. 123—Ella Isono. 127—Mimi Beams.
131—Jeanette Takahashi.
*—won scorecard playoff
