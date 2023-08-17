Wahiawa brush fire burns 450 acres

The Wahiawa brush fire that led to a power outage in parts of Schofield Barracks Wednesday burned about 450 acres of brush and trees, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
HFD said it received a call about fire at Kukaniloko at around 4 p.m. and arrived at the scene a few minutes later. A group of homeless people were evacuated from the area, HFD said.
HFD and the Federal Fire Department fought the fire for two days before declaring it contained at around 5:40 p.m. today before it caused any threat to structures or utility poles.
The fire department reported one minor injury to a firefighter.
