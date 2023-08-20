Co-No. 1 Kahuku steamrolls Saint Louis

Moments after an incredible five-interception performance, after the post-game handshakes, team meeting and traditional haka, Kaimana Carvalho and offensive lineman Kamilo Raass had a quiet moment in prayer.

Carvalho, a versatile two-way player and special teams force, returned his first interception to the house on a 58-yard return as No. 1 Kahuku overwhelmed No. 6 Saint Louis, 52-17, before a raucous crowd at Carleton Weimer Field.

“He did a heck of a job tonight. Hat’s off to my defensive coaches. They knew the game plan and put him in the right positions,” said his uncle, Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho.

When it was all over, Kaimana Carvalho and Raass shared another moment of gratitude as fans cleared the bleachers.

“That’s basically my brother. We’re super close. I lived with him that COVID year. It’s just something to keep us close and keep our heavenly father together, and thank him for his blessings,” Kaimana Carvalho said. “We want to keep that tradition going after every game.”

Saint Louis’ explosive offense made a second-quarter run.

“Our defense made adjustments in the second half. We were on the backs of our special teams and defense,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “Once again, great team effort. It wasn’t perfect, but I like it. Why? Because we can improve.”

Kahuku improved to 2-0 in nonconference play. Saint Louis is 1-1.

“We couldn’t play any worse at the start of the game, but give Kahuku a lot of credit. We’re not there. We’re not very good. We’ve got to do a better job of coaching,” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee said. “We know where we are. We know the mistakes we made. They did a nice job. Good defense, good plan.”

The two-time defending state champions looked omnipotent for a second week in a row as juniors are taking the spotlight following the graduation of superlative seniors. Running back Va‘aimalae Fonoti was relentless, plowing behind his blockers for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

“It was good to finally get fed. We knew we were going to feed me. Watching the film, coming into this week, we were going to feed the run and we took our opportunities,” Fonoti said.

Kahuku ran the ball 44 times for 189 yards. Quarterback Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa was precise with 235 yards on 21-for-26 passing with no interceptions.

“It’s great. We have a great team. Coaches, players, fans,” said Tagovailoa-Amosa, who transferred from Kapolei in the offseason.

Kahuku exploded for three first-quarter touchdowns, buoyed by a heavy pass rush and an unheard-of three interceptions by defensive back Kaimana Carvalho. The junior took his first pick 58 yards to the house on Saint Louis’ opening drive.

The Crusaders responded with a six-play, 63-yard drive. ‘Oa Kamakawiwoole’s 42-yard bomb to Jordan Nunuha tied the game at 7 with 9:12 left in the opening quarter.

Manulele Ah You then took the air out of Saint Louis’ sails with a 91-yard kick return between the hash marks for a touchdown.

After Carvalho’s third interception stopped Saint Louis on fourth down in Kahuku territory, Big Red struck again. Va‘aimalae Fonoti scored on a 4-yard TD to open Kahuku’s lead to 21-7 in the first quarter.

Lining up at quarterback in Kahuku’s elephant formation, Fonoti scored on an 8-yard run for a 28-7 lead with 8:20 to go in the first half.

Saint Louis scored on its next two possessions to regain momentum. Makani Markle-Kane’s 32-yard field goal cut the lead to 18 points.

Kahuku tried running the option on its next play from scrimmage, but turned the ball over. Adruen Meredith’s recovery led to Kamakawioole’s second TD pass, a 10-yard strike on third-and-7. That brought the Crusaders within 28-17 with 5:52 before intermission.

Tagovailoa-Amosa found Carvalho open for an 8-yard TD for a 35-17 lead with 11 seconds left in the half.

The home team took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove to paydirt again. Tagovailoa-Amosa found Diezel Kamoku for a spectacular driving catch — reconnecting the two former Kapolei playmakers — in the right corner for a 13-yard TD and a 42-17 lead.

On the next series, Carvalho sat between the hash marks anticipating a post route by a Saint Louis receiver and intercepted Kamakawiwoole for his fourth pick.

Carvalho thwarted a potential Saint Louis in the fourth quarter, hauling in a Kamakawioole overpass in the back of the end zone for his fifth takeaway.

Kahuku was in ground-and-pound mode by then. That set up a 34-yard TD strike from Tagovailoa-Amosa to Bryant Lauano for a 52-17 lead.

—

Kahuku 52, Saint Louis 17

Saint Louis (1-1) 7 10 0 0 — 17

Kahuku (2-0) 21 14 10 7 — 52

Kah—Kaimana Carvalho 58 interception return (Manoa Kahalepuna kick)

Stl—Jordan Nunuha 42 pass from ‘Oa Kamakawiwoole (Maddox Markham kick)

Kah—Manulele Ah You 91 kick return (Kahalepuna kick)

Kah—Va‘aimalae Fonoti 4 run (Kahalepuna kick)

Kah—Fonoti 8 run (Kahalepuna kick)

Stl—Makani Markle-Kane FG 32

Stl—Titan Lacaden 10 pass from Kamakawiwoole (Markham kick)

Kah—Carvalho 8 pass from Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa (Kahalepuna kick)

Kah—Diezel Kamoku 13 pass from Tagovailoa-Amosa

Kah—Kahalepuna FG 20

Kah—Bryant Lauano 34 pass from Tagovailoa-Amosa (Kahalepuna kick)

RUSHING—Saint Louis: Keola Apduhan 9-9, Kamakawioole 8-7, Billy Duarte 1-2, Jahren Altura 1-1. Kahuku: Fonoti 21-102, Sitani Suguturaga 3-35, Damon Lauaki 4-18, Beau Pruett 6-18, Tagovailoa-Amosa 4-12, Sheadon Kanoa 4-9, Cairo Lauaki 1-0, team 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Saint Louis: Kamakawiwoole 17-35-5-267. Kahuku: Tagovailoa-Amosa 21-26-0-235, Suguturaga 1-2-0-11.