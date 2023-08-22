comscore Off The News: Lahaina post office partially reopens | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Lahaina post office partially reopens

  Today
  • Updated 7:23 pm
In a small but welcome morale boost, the Lahaina Main Post Office at 1760 Honoapiilani Highway partially reopened for business Saturday.

As the devastated town struggles with recovery, each and every bit of normalcy helps. Though the Lahaina post office doesn’t have retail services, mail delivery to customers with P.O. boxes there has resumed, as has delivery to addresses that are accessible and where homes and mail receptacles are still standing.

