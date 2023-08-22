Off The News: Lahaina post office partially reopens

In a small but welcome morale boost, the Lahaina Main Post Office at 1760 Honoapiilani Highway partially reopened for business Saturday.

As the devastated town struggles with recovery, each and every bit of normalcy helps. Though the Lahaina post office doesn’t have retail services, mail delivery to customers with P.O. boxes there has resumed, as has delivery to addresses that are accessible and where homes and mail receptacles are still standing.