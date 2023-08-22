Looking for ways to support Maui? Here are some Oahu restaurants that are donating proceeds to Maui relief efforts.

Café Kaila

Throughout August, Café Kaila (2919 Kapiolani Blvd.) will donate $5 from every waffle special sold to help with Maui disaster relief efforts. All funds raised will be donated to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Call 808-732-3330 or visit cafe-kaila-hawaii.com.

Genki Sushi

Genki Sushi Ltd. (various locations) is donating $50,000 to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Additionally, the business will be donating every month for the rest of the year to support the Maui community.

Visit genkisushiusa.com.

Chef Chai

Chef Chai (1009 Kapiolani Blvd.), along with other chefs, entertainers and business partners, are launching a Chefs for Hope benefit for the Salvation Army of Hawaii on Sept. 15 at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@chefchaipacifica).

HIDEOUT at The Laylow

Through Sept. 15, HIDEOUT at The Laylow (2299 Kuhio Ave.) will be donating $2 per Laylow “Hawaiian Style” Mai Tai sold to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

Call 808-628-3060 or visit hideoutwaikiki.com.

MangoMango Dessert

From now through Aug. 31, MangoMango Dessert (various locations) is donating a portion of sales to Salvation Army Hawaii.

Visit mangomangodessert.com.

Juju Mochi

This Hawaii Kai-based stuffed mochi business is offering a special Hula Pie mochi, sold in packs of four.

All proceeds from this flavor will be donated to Maui United Way.

The Hula Pie filling is a baked-from-scratch macadamia nut cake mixed with homemade macadamia nut cream and baked Oreo crust crumbles with a dollop of dark chocolate ganache on top. The flavor embodies the layers of the traditional Hula Pie sold by Kimo’s Lahaina, which was lost in the fire.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@jujumochi808).

Manoa Chocolate

Support for Maui chocolate bars are now available at Manoa Chocolate’s Factory and Tasting Room (333 Uluniu St. Ste. 103) in Kailua. All proceeds from these specialty bars will be donated toward disaster relief.

Call 808-263-6292 or visit manoachocolate.com.

Stripsteak, a Michael Mina Restaurant

Located in International Market Place, StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) is donating a portion of proceeds from all Chef’s Ohana Tasting Menu sales for 30 days to the World Central Kitchen, which has been providing meals to individuals that have been affected by the wildfires in West Maui.

The Chef’s Ohana Tasting Menu is a family meal; 10% of sales from this menu will be donated to World Central Kitchen until Sept. 12.

Visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

Pier 38 Fish Market

From now until Oct. 1, Pier 38 Fish Market (1135 N. Nimitz Hwy.) will be donating 25% of all proceeds to wildfire relief and recovery efforts on Maui. The biz offers fresh seafood at reasonable prices.

Call 808-784-4988 or visit pier38fishmarket.com.

Koko Head Cafe

Koko Head Cafe (1120 12th Ave. Ste. 100) is having a Maui Fire Relief Bake Sale, in which 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Hawaii Community Foundation and Maui United Way. The restaurant is rotating through a variety of baked goods, including vegan chocolate chip tahini cookies, focaccia bread and banana bread loaf. To order and check availability, call the restaurant.

Call 808-732-8920 or visit toasttab.com/kokoheadcafe.

Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya

Through Aug. 31, for every ramen purchased, Tanaka Ramen and Izakaya (various locations) will donate $1 to the Salvation Army Hawaii and its efforts to support Maui residents affected by the wildfires.

Visit tanakaramen.com.

Sun Noodles

Until the end of November, a portion of the proceeds made from all Sun Noodles purchases at Oahu grocery stores will be donated to organizations contributing to the restoration of Maui and helping kamaaina in Lahaina.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@sunnoodles).

Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill

Uncle’s Fish Market & Grill (98-1005 Moanalua Road) is donating 10% of proceeds toward efforts to rebuild the Maui community.

Call 808-275-0063 or visit unclesfishmarket.com.