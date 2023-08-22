The happiest hour

West Oahu’s newest restaurant and dual-dining concept, Kitchen Door Napa at Wai Kai, recently announced the debut of a happy hour menu at its Plaza Grill.

The eatery will serve a variety of happy hour specials daily from 4 to 6 p.m. Find $3 oysters and $4-$10 off the bar food menu, which includes items such as teriyaki chicken wings, margherita pizza, grilled cheeseburger, rotisserie chicken, fried tofu and more.

Meanwhile, over at Boardwalk Café, the establishment now features an oysters and seafood-shack inspired dinner menu from 5 to 9 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more info, visit kitchendoorwaikai.com.

An unforgettable dinner

Red Salt at Koa Kea Resort on Poipu Beach recently launched a new series on its oceanfront lanai from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with a dinner paina by executive chef Noelani Planas. The next events will be Sept. 1 and Oct. 20.

Planas, a Kauai native, will be curating a five-course prixfixe menu that showcases authentic Hawaiian flavors with memorable dishes such as blue crab crusted monchong, hoison braised short rib and a passionfruit crème brûlée for dessert.

Each meal will include complimentary wine pairings, and guests can enjoy scenic views of Poipu Beach.

Cost is $315. Visit eventbrite.com/e/red-salt-dinner-painaby-chef-noelani-planas-tickets-686277573697 to reserve tickets.

Brand new breakfast

Located at ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki is the Forbes five-star rated restaurant Mugen, which has just launched a new breakfast menu now available to the public.

Highlights from the innovative menu include an elevated take on the Hawaiian classic loco moco, which features Miyazaki A5 wagyu, Tsuyahime rice, veal jus and a fresh Waialua quail egg; a housemade king salmon gravlax served with creamy burrata, heirloom tomato, red onion, capers, lemon and focaccia toast; lemon ricotta pancakes with a mango-lilikoi curd and compressed pineapple; and lobster eggs Benedict served over a bacon Gruyere biscuit and accompanied by black truffle hollandaise and Kupu Farms microgreens.

The menu also features coffee and teas exclusively blended for ESPACIO by Tradition Coffee in Kailua and the master blenders of Tea Leaves. Or, guests can also pair their breakfast with mimosas by the glass, or celebrate with a bottle of Champagne and freshly squeezed orange juice for extra indulgence.

Visit mugenwaikiki.com.

A culinary journey

For one night only at UMI by Vikram Garg, join Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation for an unforgettable medieval Indian dinner at 6 p.m. on Oct. 1. Attendees will be treated to a culinary adventure that celebrates the rich aromas and spices that define Indian cooking as chef Garg showcases his expertise and passion for this diverse cuisine.

Proceeds will be contributed to the Hawaii Culinary Education Foundation, which is a nonprofit dedicated to providing cutting-edge knowledge and techniques for students enrolled at the state’s culinary education programs.

Tickets for the event are $325 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/chefvikram-garg-presents-medieval-cuisineof-india-tickets-672723613437.