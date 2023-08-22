Kahuku claims top spot, not unanimous

Coach Sterling Carvalho is the first to note that Kahuku’s 52-17 win over Saint Louis was not perfect.

It was, though, quite balanced. Kahuku got five interceptions (including a pick-6) from Kaimana Carvalho, a kickoff return for a TD by Manulele Ah You, and an effective ground attack to stifle the Crusaders.

That was more than enough to convince coaches and media, who made Kahuku a clear-cut No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.

Punahou was tied with Kahuku at No. 1 in the season-opening poll last week, but dropped to No. 2 after a 51-7 win over Millikan (Calif.).

Konawaena jumped into the Top 10 at No. 9 after a 74-0 drubbing of Waiakea.

Saint Louis remained at No. 5 and will fly to the “Ninth Island” for a battle with Nevada powerhouse Liberty on Friday.

Week 1 of the OIA’s refreshed version of a blended Open/Division I schedule was a brutal one for D-I programs. Open teams Campbell, Mililani and Kapolei dusted D-I teams Aiea, Kailua and Radford by a combined score of 176-7.

The exception was D-I Leilehua, which beat Open member Moanalua, 21-7.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (9) (2-0, 0-0 OIA) 98 1-T

> def: No. 6 Saint Louis 52-17

> next: vs. Aiea, Saturday (at John Velasco Field)

2. Punahou (1) (2-0, 0-0 ILH) 92 1-T

> def. Milikan (Calif.) 51-7

> next: vs. Moanalua, Saturday

3. Mililani (1-1, 0-0 OIA) 79 3

> def. Kailua 59-7

> next: at Radford, Saturday

4. Campbell (2-0, 0-0 OIA) 71 4

> def. Aiea 61-0

> next: at Leilehua, Saturday

5. Saint Louis (1-1, 0-0 ILH) 53 5

> lost at No. 1 Kahuku 52-17

> next: at Liberty (Nev.), Friday

6. Kamehameha (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 49 6

> bye

> next: at Waianae, Friday

7. Waipahu (0-1, 0-0 OIA) 34 7

> bye

> next: vs. Kapolei, Friday

8. Kapolei (1-1, 0-0 OIA) 25 9

> def. Radford 63-14

> next: at Waipahu, Friday

9. Konawaena (1-1, 1-0 BIIF) 18 NR

> def. Waiakea 74-0

> next: vs. Hilo, Friday

10. ‘Iolani (1-0, 0-0 ILH) 15 8

> vs. Farrington, cancelled

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Friday

No longer in Top 10: Lahainaluna (No. 10).