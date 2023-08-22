Kahuku claims top spot, not unanimous

Coach Sterling Carvalho is the first to note that Kahuku’s 52-17 win over Saint Louis was not perfect.
It was, though, quite balanced. Kahuku got five interceptions (including a pick-6) from Kaimana Carvalho, a kickoff return for a TD by Manulele Ah You, and an effective ground attack to stifle the Crusaders.
That was more than enough to convince coaches and media, who made Kahuku a clear-cut No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Football Top 10.
Punahou was tied with Kahuku at No. 1 in the season-opening poll last week, but dropped to No. 2 after a 51-7 win over Millikan (Calif.).
Konawaena jumped into the Top 10 at No. 9 after a 74-0 drubbing of Waiakea.
Saint Louis remained at No. 5 and will fly to the “Ninth Island” for a battle with Nevada powerhouse Liberty on Friday.
Week 1 of the OIA’s refreshed version of a blended Open/Division I schedule was a brutal one for D-I programs. Open teams Campbell, Mililani and Kapolei dusted D-I teams Aiea, Kailua and Radford by a combined score of 176-7.
The exception was D-I Leilehua, which beat Open member Moanalua, 21-7.
