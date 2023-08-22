Punahou, ‘Iolani 1-2 with KS next

Two lights-out tournaments, two champions.
At Sacred Hearts — and Kalani and Saint Louis — Punahou emerged as the SHA Invitational champion on Saturday with a 25-21, 13-25, 26-24 win over Moanalua in the final. It was Punahou’s second three-set win over Moanalua in as many weeks.
Punahou collected eight of 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to remain No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.
‘Iolani had a bye week and stayed at No. 2.
Host Kamehameha captured the Hawaii Invitational crown on Saturday, sweeping Hawaii Baptist 25-18, 25-12 in the final. The Warriors won eight of their nine matches, losing only to Punahou I-AA.
The SHA Invitational all-tournament team: Cyanne Jones (PolyTech), Rela Bonney (Punahou), Haukea Marumoto (Punahou), Reese Teves (Punahou), Malo Garcia (Moanalua) and Natalie Fukumoto (Moanalua).
