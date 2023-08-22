comscore Punahou, ‘Iolani 1-2 with KS next | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Punahou, ‘Iolani 1-2 with KS next

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
Two lights-out tournaments, two OG champions.

At Sacred Hearts — and Kalani and Saint Louis — Punahou emerged as the SHA Invitational champion on Saturday with a 25-21, 13-25, 26-24 win over Moanalua in the final. It was Punahou’s second three-set win over Moanalua in as many weeks.

Punahou collected eight of 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to remain No. 1 in this week’s Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

‘Iolani had a bye week and stayed at No. 2.

Host Kamehameha captured the Hawaii Invitational crown on Saturday, sweeping Hawaii Baptist 25-18, 25-12 in the final. The Warriors won eight of their nine matches, losing only to Punahou I-AA.

The SHA Invitational all-tournament team: Cyanne Jones (PolyTech), Rela Bonney (Punahou), Haukea Marumoto (Punahou), Reese Teves (Punahou), Malo Garcia (Moanalua) and Natalie Fukumoto (Moanalua).

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (8) (14-1, 0-0 ILH) 97 1

> def. Moanalua 25-21, 13-25, 26-24

> next: bye

2. ‘Iolani (1) (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 85 2

> bye

> next: bye (vs. Campbell Hall, Wed 8/30)

3. Kamehameha (1) (8-1, 0-0 ILH) 82 3

> def. Hawaii Baptist 25-18, 25-12

> bye

4. Moanalua (10-5, 0-0 OIA) 64 5

> lost to Punahou 25-21, 13-25, 26-24

> next: bye (vs. Waiakea, Wed 8/30)

5. Kamehameha-Hawaii (0-0, 0-0 BIIF) 63 4

> bye

> next: bye (vs. University, Wed 8/30)

6. Baldwin (1-7, 0-0 MIL) 36 7

> bye

> next: at KS-Maui, Tuesday

7. Kahuku (7-3, 0-0 OIA) 31 6

> def. University 22-25, 25-23, 15-8

>.bye

8. Hawaii Baptist (7-2, 0-0 ILH) 29 10

> lost to Kamehameha 25-18, 25-12

> next: bye (vs. Seabury Hall, Wed 8/30)

9. Mililani (5-2, 0-0 OIA) 23 9

> lost to Kapolei 25-23, 25-22

>.next: bye

10. Kapolei (6-11, 0-0 OIA) 22 8

> lost to Kamehameha 25-22, 25-12

> next: bye (vs. Eleanor Roosevelt, Wed 8/30)

Also receiving votes: Mid-Pacific 8, University 4, Damien 2, Maryknoll 2, Punahou I-AA 2.

