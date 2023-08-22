Television and radio – August 22, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Dodgers at Guardians
|1 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Red Sox at Astros
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Regional Coverage
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Reds at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Marlins at Padres
|3:40 p.m.
|PADS
|NA/230
|NA
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|International: Mexico vs. Latin America
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|USA: Southeast vs. Mountain
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|International: Japan vs. Panama
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|USA: West vs. Metro
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sun at Mystics
|1 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242
|NA
|Aces at Dream
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|SOCCER
|Libertadores: Club Bolivar vs. Internacional
|noon
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Concacaf C. American: Independ. vs. R. Estelí
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|Sudamericana: Corinthians vs. Estudiantes
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Liga MX: Juárez vs. Pumas UNAM
|5 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, qualifying
|5 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|12:30 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest
|6:30 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|World Championships Budapest
|10 p.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Regional Coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Reds at Angels
|10 a.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Dodgers at Guardians
|1 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Regional Coverage
|2 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208
|95
|Reds at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
|International: Asia-Pacific vs. Caribbean
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|USA: Southwest vs. Northwest
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|International: Teams TBA
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|USA: Teams TBA
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Basketball: wnba
|Mercury vs. Sparks
|4 p.m.
|SPCSN
|23/218
|69
|Mercury vs. Sparks
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Mixed martial arts: professional fighters league
|PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Lightweights
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|Rugby: nrl
|Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels
|11:30 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|SOCCER
|Sudamericana: Botafogo vs. Defensa y Justicia
|noon
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Concacaf C. American: Olancho vs. Verdes FC
|noon
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|U.S. Open Cup: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
|1 p.m.
|KFVE
|NA/22
|13
|Libertadores: Boca vs. Racing
|2:20 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229
|NA
|Mexican: América vs. Necaxa
|3 p.m.
|UNIP
|NA/35*
|NA
|Concacaf C. Am.: Águila vs. Comunicaciones
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|U.S. Open, qualifying
|5 a.m.
|ESPNN
|NA/225*
|72
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland
|12:30 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243
|84*
|TRACK AND FIELD
|World Championships Budapest (cont.)
|midnight
|USA
|29/555
|123
|World Championships Budapest
|7:30 a.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Phillies
|12:10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Nationals at Yankees
|12:25 p.m. (JIP)
|1500-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Reds at Angels
|9:30 a.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|MLB: Giants at Phillies
|9:35 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Nationals at Yankees
|12:25 p.m. (JIP)
|1500-AM
|MLB: Reds at Angels
|3 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
Sports | TV Radio
Television and radio – August 22, 2023
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.