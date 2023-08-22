comscore Television and radio – August 22, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – August 22, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 10:02 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Dodgers at Guardians 1 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Red Sox at Astros 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
Regional Coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Reds at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Marlins at Padres 3:40 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International: Mexico vs. Latin America 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
USA: Southeast vs. Mountain 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
International: Japan vs. Panama 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
USA: West vs. Metro 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sun at Mystics 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA
Aces at Dream 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
SOCCER
Libertadores: Club Bolivar vs. Internacional noon BEIN NA/229 NA
Concacaf C. American: Independ. vs. R. Estelí noon FSP NA/231* NA
Sudamericana: Corinthians vs. Estudiantes 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Liga MX: Juárez vs. Pumas UNAM 5 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
U.S. Open, qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 12:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest 6:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123
World Championships Budapest 10 p.m. USA 29/555 123
 
Wednesday
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Regional Coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Reds at Angels 10 a.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Dodgers at Guardians 1 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Regional Coverage 2 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95
Reds at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
BASEBALL: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
International: Asia-Pacific vs. Caribbean 7 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
USA: Southwest vs. Northwest 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
International: Teams TBA 11 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70
USA: Teams TBA 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Basketball: wnba
Mercury vs. Sparks 4 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69
Mercury vs. Sparks 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Mixed martial arts: professional fighters league
PFL Playoffs: Welterweights & Lightweights 3 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
Rugby: nrl
Penrith Panthers vs. Parramatta Eels 11:30 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
SOCCER
Sudamericana: Botafogo vs. Defensa y Justicia noon BEIN NA/229 NA
Concacaf C. American: Olancho vs. Verdes FC noon FSP NA/231* NA
U.S. Open Cup: FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami 1 p.m. KFVE NA/22 13
Libertadores: Boca vs. Racing 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA
Mexican: América vs. Necaxa 3 p.m. UNIP NA/35* NA
Concacaf C. Am.: Águila vs. Comunicaciones 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
U.S. Open, qualifying 5 a.m. ESPNN NA/225* 72
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
ATP Winston-Salem; WTA Cleveland 12:30 p.m. TENNIS NA/243 84*
TRACK AND FIELD
World Championships Budapest (cont.) midnight USA 29/555 123
World Championships Budapest 7:30 a.m. USA 29/555 123
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Phillies 12:10 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Nationals at Yankees 12:25 p.m. (JIP) 1500-AM
Wednesday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Reds at Angels 9:30 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
MLB: Giants at Phillies 9:35 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Nationals at Yankees 12:25 p.m. (JIP) 1500-AM
MLB: Reds at Angels 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Taylor Crabb wins Manhattan Beach title
Next Story
Scoreboard – August 22, 2023

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up