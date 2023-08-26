Kapolei outclasses Waipahu

Tama Amisone hurt his shoulder a year ago, putting an end to what had been a mostly spectacular sophomore season.

Kapolei’s dynamic quarterback made sure to return in style. The junior passed for 258 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed 22 times for 158 yards and three more TDs as No. 8 Kapolei dominated the second half for a 63-28 win over No. 7 Waipahu on a rainy Friday night.

“I feel pretty good. My coach said to let it loose this game and I pretty much tried to do that,” Amisone said.

Kapolei improved to 2-1 overall. The game did not count in divisional standings for Open Division Kapolei and Division I Waipahu (0-2 overall).

Kapolei scored six TDs in a span of 4 minutes, 28 seconds spanning the end of the second quarter and the start of the third. Two of the TDs in the third quarter came after recoveries of a pooch kick and an on-side kick. The big scoring splurge included an 83-yard read-option keeper by Amisone to open the lead to 56-28 with 7:56 left in the third quarter.

Kapolei coach Darren Hernandez saw a lot of good from his team despite the intermittent showers. The visitors led 28-21 at the half.

“We made some adjustments in the second half. Waipahu was doing a good job and we had some early dropped passes. A lot of mistakes. We’ve got to play better in the first half, but I’m proud of the kids,” Hernandez said. “Tama is amazing. Love that guy.”

Chase Camarillo’s interception set up Kapolei’s first score. Amisone’s rollout and 3-yard touchdown pass to Izaea Lino capped a 32-yard drive.

Heavy rain fell during the ensuing Waipahu series, and Faafetai Failauga fumbled at the Kapolei 13-yard line. Field position remained in Waipahu’s favor.

The Marauders drove 44 yards for their first TD, benefiting from roughing-the-passer and encroachment penalties on Kapolei. Failauga powered his way for a 4-yard TD, and after Jayden Chanel caught a 2-point conversion pass from Tai Aipia-Barrett out of a muddle-huddle formation, Waipahu led 8-7 with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.

Field position advantage went to the visitors, who pinned the Marauders early in the second quarter. After taking over at the Waipahu 43-yard line, Amisone fired a dart to Kaina Kamohali‘i on a post pattern for a 43-yard TD. The ’Canes led 14-8 with 8:14 left in the first half.

With rain no longer falling, Waipahu drove 65 yards for another score. JJ Manu rifled a 7-yard TD pass to Chanel on a slant route. On the PAT, Kapolei was prepared for more trickery, and Waipahu was whistled for delay of game. Then, the snap for the PAT kick was low and Kapolei smothered a desperate run attempt by the holder. It was 14-all with 6:35 left in the first half.

Drier conditions also helped Amisone, who completed a 34-yard pass to Zayne Pasion during Kapolei’s next scoring drive. Amisone strolled into the end zone with a 4-yard TD for a 21-14 lead with 1:24 left in the half.

Waipahu needed just 24 seconds to reach the end zone. Manu found Chazen Rodillas-Vesido for a 17-yard TD to tie the game.

Kapolei closed out a wild second quarter with a 51-yard drive to pay dirt. Amisone scrambled to his left and launched a 25-yard TD pass to Pasion in the end zone near the left pylon with 8.3 seconds before intermission.

Waipahu opened the second half with a jolt, getting a 95-yard kick return for a TD by Eric Stephens — after he had misplayed the bouncing ball.

Kapolei regained the lead on a 19-yard TD strike from Amisone to Kamohali‘i.

With rain falling again, Waipahu had a special teams boo-boo, allowing Kapolei’s Kaikoa Iokia to recover a pooch kickoff near the right sideline. On the next snap, Amisone kept the ball on a midline read-option and scored untouched up the middle for a 35-yard TD and a 42-28 lead with 10:19 left in the third quarter.

Kapolei then recovered an on-side kick, which led to a 15-yard TD pass from Amisone to Kamohali‘i for a 49-28 lead with 9:21 to go in the third stanza.

“I credit my special teams coordinator, Brad Hewahewa,” Hernandez said. “He made that call and it was a good call by him. After we gave up a (kick return) touchdown. I kind of laugh. I kid him, man, you almost got fired for that, but he came back with the next two calls and our kicker did well.”