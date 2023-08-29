Letter: Military there to help after Hurricane Iniki

A big mahalo to Greg Casler! His letter brought back endearing memories of the aftermath of Hurricane Iniki (“Military should step in to provide services,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 19).

Our friends lived in Princeville and survived Iniki. They heard the military helicopters fly overhead on the day following Iniki and followed where they landed. As soon as the tents went up, they were offered supplies, including water and all the MREs (Meal, Ready-To-Eat) they could eat for days. Telephone lines also were installed so residents could contact friends and loved ones to inform them they were OK. I was the recipient of one of those phone calls.

Thank you to Mr. Casler and others in the military who assisted us with Hurricane Iniki. Their efforts are still very much appreciated and remembered.

Cynthia Lee

Kakaako

