Keith-Agaran leaving state Senate to advocate for Maui victims

WAILUKU >> State Sen. Gilbert Keith-Agaran, an attorney, said Wednesday he would retire Oct. 31 to pursue advocacy on behalf of Maui wildfire victims, his family and community.

Keith-Agaran, 60, who represents Wailuku, Kahului, Waihee, Waikapu Mauka and Waiehu, was appointed in 2013 to replace Shan Tsutsui, who left to become lieutenant governor. He will depart the Senate Oct. 31, leaving Gov. Josh Green 60 days to appoint a replacement.

He told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in an interview that he made his decision to step down in the aftermath of the Aug.8 wildfires that leveled Lahaina, destroyed homes upcountry and killed at least 115.

Keith-Agaran said his retirement has nothing to do with a Hawaii News Now report a day earlier, which he said he didn’t see. He said he had been quietly informing people about his decision to step down prior to the report.

The story raised the issue of a possible conflict of interest for the vice-chair of the state Senate Committee on Ways and Means after his picture appeared on a flyer from his law firm promoting a community discussion in the firestorm’s aftermath. Keith-Agaran is a partner in the law firm Takatani Agaran Jorgensen &Wildman.

“It’s something I’ve been weighing. It was mainly because clients have been approaching us. They’ve lost a lot of things. In addition my family hasn’t been immune to to what happened. We lost someone. And to me, it’s was a question of what’s more important really. Is it representing people who have been injured or even killed or who have suffered damages in my community or stay in the legislature? It’s not a hard call. I didn’t even see that story.”

The Maui Democrat named a list of possible successors who he said had the energy, intellect and heart to carry on the fight for the community.

Keith-Agaran said state Reps. Justin Woodson and Troy Hashimoto, Tsutsui, or community leaders like Karey Kapoi, Trevor Tokishi, Ashley Takitani, Grant Nakama, Jordan Helle and Buddy Nobriga would be great replacements.

Whoever is appointed, Keith-Agaran said he hopes they work with county, state and federal officials on the wildfire response. And he hopes they would continue the projects his team started to improve schools and hospitals.

Keith-Agaran listed expanding vocational education and health care workforce training, specifically for nurses and medical technicians at the University of Hawaii Maui College.

He also said that constructing better and safer classroom and athletic facilities at Baldwin High School and Maui High School and modernizing their classrooms, renovating and improving Wailuku Elementary, Waihee Elementary, Iao Middle, Maui Waena Intermediate, Kahului, Puu Kukui, Pomaikai and Lihika Elementary schools are top needs for students, faculty, staff and families.

Senate President Ron Kouchi in a statement said he received Keith-Agaran’s letter of resignation Wednesday.

“Although not privy to the reasons for his decision, Senator Keith-Agaran’s reasons must have been thoughtfully and carefully considered,” Kouchi said. “Sen. Keith-­Agaran is a brilliant legislator whose integrity is beyond reproach and his leadership, experience, and calming influence, will be sorely missed in the Senate.”

State. Sen. Karl Rhoads (D, Nuuanu-Pacific Heights Iwilei-Downtown) told the Star-Advertiser he was sorry to see Keith-Agaran go.

“He’s a bright guy and a good legislator,” said Rhoads, a fellow attorney.

Keith-Agaran grew up in Paia and Kahului and graduated from Maui High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Yale University and a law degree from the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

He served in several roles in state government before being appointed to represent House District 9 in 2009 after the death of Rep. Bob Nakasone.

In 2013, Keith-Agaran replaced Tsutsui, who left the state Senate to become lieutenant governor. In the Senate, he has served as vice-chair of the Senate Ways and Means Committee and as chair of the Judiciary Committee.

The Senate news release said that, in accordance with state law, Democratic Party officers will submit three names of possible replacements to Green, who will have 60 days to fill the vacancy.