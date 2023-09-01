Letter: Lahaina fire caused by weather, not ineptness

In response to the letter regarding the Lahaina fire (“Government ineptness caused Lahaina disaster,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 18): The writer, despite claiming to have lived on Maui, couldn’t be much further from the facts than if he was from another planet.

The fire that destroyed Lahaina town was the result of a unique convergence of a strong high-pressure system and the low pressure of the passing hurricane. Blaming government or the population of Lahaina is just yellow journalism. Hindsight is 20/20. No one saw this coming. Oh, and what school child would advise the residents to tend their vegetation?

Jay Byrne

Manoa

