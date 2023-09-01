Maui mayor details activities surrounding deadly Lahaina fire

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen on Thursday gave his account of the events surrounding the devastating fires of Aug. 8, saying that the “severe gravity of the impact was not clear in the initial hours” of what would become the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century.

In a recorded video released Thursday afternoon, followed by a longer live­stream on Maui County’s Facebook page at 6 p.m., Bissen acknowledged the high amount of interest in what he, his staff and Maui Emergency Management Agency officials were doing before, during and after the tragedy that killed at least 115 people and destroyed most of Lahaina.

The mayor’s attempt to clarify what he knew and did as the crisis unfolded comes after he has come under intense scrutiny for not directly answering questions about the events of Aug. 7-9.

In the videos, the mayor describes being closely involved with the county’s emergency operating center, which was activated on the evening of Aug. 7 as wind- powered wildfires began spreading across the Valley Isle.

He goes on to detail the chaos of the following day, Aug. 8, when fire engulfed Lahaina and parts of Upcountry Maui and overwhelmed first responders.

Bissen says he did not learn that there were fatalities in Lahaina until the morning of Aug. 9, and that he informed the staff of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who was acting governor at the time because Gov. Josh Green was traveling on the mainland.

Bissen said that in the fires’ aftermath he has been focused mainly on the emergency response and recovery, not on looking back, but acknowledged that it was important to share what he had done before, during and immediately after the wildfires in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui. He also said that the county “will certainly cooperate with and participate in” a thorough review of the disaster.

In addition, Bissen discloses that he was aware that Herman Andaya, then- administrator of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, was in touch with his staff at MEMA even though Andaya was on Oahu at a conference.

The clarification on Andaya’s involvement comes after Bissen, at a Wednesday news conference in Wailuku, said he didn’t know what the exact chain of command was at MEMA during Andaya’s absence but that he knew the then-administrator was in communication with his staff at the EOC. Andaya resigned from his position Aug. 17, a day after telling reporters he did not regret not sounding emergency sirens in West Maui on the day of the inferno.

Both of Bissen’s Thursday statements offered the same timeline of events beginning Aug. 7 but used sometimes different wording. In the first video, Bissen acknowledged that he could have done a better job at explaining what happened.

“I spoke plainfully and truthfully when asked at a press conference about recollecting what happened on Aug. 8,” Bissen said. “As this seems to be of interest, I should have offered more in my comments about what occurred on the day of the disaster.”

The mayor gave the following account of key moments from Aug. 7 to 9:

>> “I want to be clear and repeat that I had been present in our emergency operating center since Aug. 7. Due to the impending weather report, we held a meeting in the Emergency Operations Center on Monday, Aug. 7, and it was decided by MEMA that we should go to partial activation starting at 9 p.m. that evening. Two MEMA staff were assigned to stay at the EOC until the next day.”

>> “I was alerted by Maui Emergency Management agency staff in the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 8, that a wildfire was occurring in the Upcountry area, and I reported to the county’s Emergency Operating Center at around 6:30 a.m. I was aware that Herman Andaya, who at the time served as the administrator of the county’s Emergency Management Agency, was on Oahu attending a scheduled emergency management meeting, or conference, with officials with HI-EMA (the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency). I was also aware that the agency administrator was in touch with his staff of seven who were in the county’s emergency operating center and that a plans and operations officer within an incident command structure was present from MEMA personnel. Members of my administration were also present in the EOC.”

>> “The early hours of the disaster unfolded with our emergency responders facing conditions that were made extraordinarily difficult with high wind, falling debris, including utility poles, and a rapidly advancing wildfire. … Updates from our police and firefighters were provided by radios carried by personnel dispatched to the EOC from the Police and Fire departments. I and key members of my staff, the managing director, chief of staff and chief of communications and public affairs remained at the EOC, some until the next morning.”

>> “The severe gravity of the impact was not clear in the initial hours as our firefighters and police on the ground placed all of their efforts and actions towards helping people in the areas. As the evening of the first day came, the horrific effects of the wildfire in Lahaina became apparent. At that time, the degree of magnitude was still unknown as the situation unfolded. I’ve learned that there were many of our own emergency crews battling conditions and working to help our community in the midst of the crisis who themselves had lost their homes.”

>> “I became aware of fatalities in the morning of Aug. 9, which I shared with the lieutenant governor’s team. The realization that we had lost lives was devastating. There are no words that can accurately describe the depth of sadness and the shock of realizing lives had been lost. It was difficult to fathom the magnitude of the destruction at that time.”

>> “On the evening of the fires on Aug. 8, I instructed our corporation counsel attorneys to complete an emergency proclamation, which I signed around 8 p.m. that evening.”

>> “Teams from the county, including my own staff , were immediately dispatched to set up four emergency shelter sites and oversee the startup of food and supply distribution centers, which supplemented community-driven hubs that were helping those who needed help. Our primary focus has been and will continue to be providing support and relief to those affected.”

>> “What will come at a later time will be a thorough review of the disaster that the county will certainly cooperate with and participate in.”

The mayor promised a website next week that will provide daily updates on how residents and business owners can reenter Lahaina to view their properties “just as soon as it is safe to do so,” Bissen said.

He offered no details on what procedures must be followed to enter Lahaina but said no one will be allowed in until the federal Environmental Protection Agency removes hazardous material from the burn site.

He did not estimate a date of return. The EPA is clearing away oil, lithium batteries, pesticides and other hazardous waste from the disaster zone now, after which building inspectors much check the properties to ensure they are structurally sound enough to enter. The website will explain the personal safety requirements for returning property owners, the mayor said.

“Your safety is first and foremost,” he said.

In the longer Facebook livestream, the mayor was more personal, saying that “the sorrow is unimaginable.”

“In the weeks ahead and for the long journey we will face together,” Bissen said, “my team and I will do everything in our power to support the families who have lost loved ones and leverage all we can to bring support and help to our island.”

“As a son of Maui with ohana also affected by this tragedy,” Bissen said, “I want to assure you that we all champion our community’s interests, our historical significance and our cultural heritage. We’ll be tested as others try to divide us and even turn us against each other. However, we can be steadfast in working together.”