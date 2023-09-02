comscore Number of Maui missing nearly unchanged at 385 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Number of Maui missing nearly unchanged at 385

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
    Maui County released an updated list of 385 people unaccounted for on Friday evening. Above, the Pioneer Mill smokestack as seen Monday in Lahaina.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said 245 people on the original list of 388 were located and removed. However, a nearly equal number of new names was added. Read more

