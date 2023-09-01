Maui County says updated Lahaina ‘unaccounted for’ list at 385

Maui County said tonight that “there is little change to the number of unaccounted for individuals following the Lahaina Wildfires Disaster ” a day after Gov. Josh Green told CNN that he hoped that the number would fall “below 50.”

The Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation today instead released an updated list of 385 individuals reported unaccounted for, only three fewer than the original list released last week.

The county said its most current list included missing person reports from Maui police missing person reports, “reports from the American Red Cross, reports from the shelters, as well as individuals who called in to report unaccounted for but did not file a police report.”

“This updated list is the result of the first list of 388 names, which was released on Aug. 24, 2023,” the county said. “The release quickly resulted in finding 245 of those individuals were safe and removed from the list. Of the first FBI-generated list, 122 people remained unaccounted for.

“More than 3,000 individuals have been found safe who were initially reported to be unaccounted for,” the FBI said. “The names are being provided to the public to help identify anyone who can be accounted for.”

The county said “the validated list includes names deemed credible as long as the following criteria were provided: the first name of the person who is unaccounted for; the last name of the person who is unaccounted for; a verified contact number for the person who reported the individual as unaccounted for.”

MPD asks for the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list but can be accounted for. The list is copied below and also online at www.mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor.

Anyone with information about the names on the list can also call the FBI at (888) 814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires as soon as possible.

“If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, please contact the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 or email unaccounted@mpd.net to file a missing person’s report.”

“If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, please visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Kaanapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process.

“If you live outside of Maui, please contact the FBI at (888) 814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.”

On the list, those names from the MPD missing person reports are marked with an asterisk. An (M) after the name “indicates and individual (who) is known to be a minor,” according to the list released by the FBI.

The list of names, and their reference numbers are:

———

Reference #, Name

