Maui County says updated Lahaina ‘unaccounted for’ list at 385

Maui County said tonight that “there is little change to the number of unaccounted for individuals following the Lahaina Wildfires Disaster ” a day after Gov. Josh Green told CNN that he hoped that the number would fall “below 50.”
The Maui Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation today instead released an updated list of 385 individuals reported unaccounted for, only three fewer than the original list released last week.
The county said its most current list included missing person reports from Maui police missing person reports, “reports from the American Red Cross, reports from the shelters, as well as individuals who called in to report unaccounted for but did not file a police report.”
“This updated list is the result of the first list of 388 names, which was released on Aug. 24, 2023,” the county said. “The release quickly resulted in finding 245 of those individuals were safe and removed from the list. Of the first FBI-generated list, 122 people remained unaccounted for.
“More than 3,000 individuals have been found safe who were initially reported to be unaccounted for,” the FBI said. “The names are being provided to the public to help identify anyone who can be accounted for.”
The county said “the validated list includes names deemed credible as long as the following criteria were provided: the first name of the person who is unaccounted for; the last name of the person who is unaccounted for; a verified contact number for the person who reported the individual as unaccounted for.”
MPD asks for the public’s help in providing information on anyone who is reported unaccounted for and whose name is on this list but can be accounted for. The list is copied below and also online at www.mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor.
Anyone with information about the names on the list can also call the FBI at (888) 814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires as soon as possible.
“If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, please contact the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 or email unaccounted@mpd.net to file a missing person’s report.”
“If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, please visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Kaanapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process.
“If you live outside of Maui, please contact the FBI at (888) 814-7693 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.”
On the list, those names from the MPD missing person reports are marked with an asterisk. An (M) after the name “indicates and individual (who) is known to be a minor,” according to the list released by the FBI.
The list of names, and their reference numbers are:
———
Reference #, Name
66 Louise Abihai*
67 Kristell Acacia
3115 Chrisie Leona Aina-Lucas
102 Kayoko Aki
111 Rocky Alcantara
112 Junior Alcantara
3116 Ivey Alcoran
3120 Dianne Allencastre
132 June Anbe*
140 Rob Andrews
147 Celest Aquino*
150 Carol Arndts
151 Greg Arndts
3125 Adriana Arredondo
3126 Angel Arredondo
3109 Babkov Artur
3127 Rochelle Ashana
2426 Shaun Averill
171 Paul Bach
173 Angelica Baclig*
3111 Christopher Bales
3138 Howard Baron
188 Ed Bartholomew
192 Revelina Baybayan
199 Joseph Bean
209 Betty Belvedere
3144 Gregory James Berberian
214 Luz Bernabe*
221 Dorothy Best
3149 Paul Joseph Boehnke
3151 Mariellyn Bolin
3106 Josh Bond
3152 Hatsuno Borrowman
244 Larry Botelho
3155 Jack Brandt
256 Melinda Brown
1949 Akili Bryant
264 Maurice Buen*
265 Alex Bulatao
266 Travis (aka, Kawai) Bulawan
267 Kirsten Bulucan
2691 Justin Bupp
270 Donald Burgess
3158 Alfred Burgo
2590 Marcos “Javier” Burgos
274 Kevin Burke
277 Andrew Burnt
2568 Kim Butler
2300 Florina Caballes
3165 Bree Camera
3166 Catherine Carter
306 Buddy Joe Carter*
308 Mark Wayne Carvalho
316 Brile Castillo
322 Ediomede Castillo*
3169 Kiani Chester-Steele
3080 Randolph David Chew Smith
338 Cedrick Ching
340 Lani Chow
342 Lilian Christe
347 Liz Chun
351 Karoline Clark
352 Jayson Clarke
357 Mark Co (aka Casuyon)
3113 Jay Cochran
369 Christine Delora Collins
372 Lydia Coloma*
2629 Marilyn Colvin
381 Allen Constantino*
386 Cassie Coonradt
387 Stephen Cooper
2684 Brian Cordero
412 Darnell Criste
2554 Carol Crowder
3173 Candace (aka Dulce) Cuellar
3174 Johenel Dagulo
3175 Ousay Dagulo
2572 Crystal Darling
432 Brent Davenport
433 Joni Davenport
2309 Annette David
435 Leah Davis
442 Keeley Debar
447 Marisa Dehoyos
448 Gary Del Valle Arce
2587 Debbie Dennison
475 Marilou Dias
3181 Emilia Didier
3441 Brandi Doll
3442 Casey Doll
493 Ederlina Domingo
514 Oscar Dunn
2672 Sydney Durdin
2706 Kirsten Edwards
531 Ingrid Eichenbaum
532 Jean (Jeanne) Eliason*
2442 Yesenia/Yezenia Eliza
3454 Bridgett Elm
3444 Damion Emeson
553 Blake Evans
572 Christian Fernandez
574 Bob Fields
3029 Lotima Filiai
3030 Lupe (Dianalupe) Filiai
577 Pinoy Filipino Palacio
2660 William Fink
586 Ricardo Flores
3194 Andrea Foster
3455 John Foster
595 Randy Fox
597 Scott Frank
598 Daryl Frazier
600 Ipolani Freitas
602 Kalani Frey
2699 Larry Funk
3451 Sharon Funk
3423 Marin Galac
3456 Allen Galarita
3403 Todd Galbraith
630 Filberto Garcia
3198 Marisela Gardner
637 William Garrett
644 Junmark Geovanie Villegas*
648 Mae Gilliland
3199 Brian Gines
668 Michael Gordon
677 Sidney Greene
2474 Nancy (aka Star) Grimley Silva
3108 Raymond Hamilton
701 Michael Hammerschmidt
708 Morris Haole
710 Scott Harriman
715 Jay Vaughn Hartman
716 Allen Hashimoto
720 Jackie Haughty
733 Matt Henault
737 Elaine Herfert
744 Connie Hernandez
756 Joseph Hill
764 Maureen Ho
3207 Winna Hofstedder
768 Larry Hogan
3208 Kathleen Holland
783 Pearla Huliganga
790 Kurt Hutchins
793 Mark Hyun
2711 Aliavu Ia
802 Fallen Ildefonso
804 Rafael Imperial*
808 Ernesto Inovejas
809 Richard Iona
810 Jon “Kimo” Iona
812 Joleen Ito
821 Allen Jackson
3214 George Jakubauskas
831 Kalei Jaramillo
3216 Cory Javellana
3217 Bradish Johnson
3219 Ronald Jones
848 Jason Josefovicz
3220 Moana Kaapa Ezuka
3439 Lehua Morgan Kahahane
3221 Solomon Kahoohalahala
863 Morris Kaita*
867 Chevy Kalani
874 Bonnie (Bernadette) Kalua
3457 Richard Kam
887 Jason Kaneshiro
890 BJ Kanohokula
2685 Henry Kapu
904 Alex Kavanagh
909 Kawika Kealoha
3225 Stephanie Kempf
3112 Marcia Keoni
3226 Gary Kepner
3227 Michael Kerns
3228 Kathleen Killingsworth
3229 Tim Kinney
2460 Dvach Kovalevski
3416 Dennis Koyama
966 Ronald Kristy
2461 John Kuia
2536 Shelly Kurose
3243 Christopher Kuykendall
2573 Joe Lacap
975 Jarend Lacuesta
976 Hector Lagpacan
977 Ann Marie Lana
978 Noy Lanaina
3249 Christian Riese Lasien
2550 Caroline (Carolyn) Lawpaugh (or Lachance)
3458 Seneca Lawry
1009 Laurinda Lee Leitzke
3428 Maria-Florencia Leon Grandin
1014 Tony Leon-Guerrero
3252 Louis Lindbloom
3254 Kathy Lindsey
3100 Aymee Lipka
1040 Mora Lohaina
1045 Eduardo Lopez
1060 Daphne Emmalani Lukela
1739 Bibiana Lutrania Acosta Tomboc
1067 Linda Lyerly
1073 Ancieta Macadangdang
2473 Patrick Maestas
1083 Michael Mahnensmith*
1084 Brian Haaheo Mahoe
2552 Pakele Mala
1096 Benjamin Manlansing
1098 Alex Manno
1110 Valerie Marie
1127 Mei Martinez
2990 Teresa Martinez Robles
1128 Julia Marzo
1132 Douglas (Doug) Matsuda Boucher*
3421 Lita McCarthy
1148 Michael Francis McCartin
2556 Rich (Richard) McGinn
1156 Joseph (Joe) McKibben
2413 Jorge Medina
1172 Roger Melanio
1092 Mark Mellander
2559 Bruce Milliken
1181 Michael Misaka*
2472 Javier Montoro
1191 Dwayne Jose Moore
1193 Donald Moral
1194 Christopher Moral
2352 Susan Morales
215 Michael Morinho*
1211 John Mosley
2724 Denis Mulligan
1220 Wendy Music
1221 Joanne Musilac
1222 Art Musilac
2565 Sean Musko
1237 Jema Natividad
1238 Katrina Neakita
1240 Sara Neilio
1243 Bryon Nelson
1244 Tammy Jo Nelson
1255 Jacqueline Nguyen
3104 Radu Nica
1258 Wayne Nishimoto
3459 Kiley Nishino
1260 Lance Nitta
1270 Patrick Nugent
1276 Greg O’Donnell
3293 Jane Okuda
1283 Johnny (aka, J.O.) Olson
2580 Nora Omlan
1286 Tracy Opoan
1289 Eddie Ortiz
51 Barbara Osurman
1292 Joseph Owens
2478 Robert Owens
3296 Iris Pace
3297 Carmen Pace
382 Leticia (Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino*
1299 Shawn Padraic
1306 K. (aka, Kiki) Pagan
1315 Sione Paletua
2479 Joseph Palmer*
3302 Diane Park
1334 Jeffrey Payer
3305 Billy Pearman
2363 Afa Peau
2661 Thomas Peralta
1350 Eric Peterson
3306 Patricia Peterson
2547 Susan Portillo
3105 Jeremy Pregoy
3308 George Prehn
3309 Kris Pritthard
3310 Matthew Prudoehl
3311 Matthew Pulio Hoewaa
1395 Fred Quesada
3312 Marybud Quigley (or Kobatake)
1397 Felimon Quijano*
3313 Ruth Quitoriano
3314 Sharon Lynn Rabbett
1406 Gabriel Ramirez
3315 Rogelio (aka Rodger) Ramos
1428 Justin Oliver Recolizado (M)*
1429 Victoria Recolizado*
2586 Caitlin Reese
3317 Forest Reiley
2781 Reginald Remegio, Jr.
1438 Elisha Joy Remi Elloui
1443 Joe Ricco
3319 Marlene Rice
2779 Catherine Richardson
3320 Laura Richardson
3321 Suzanne Richardson
2173 Dale Richter*
3322 Tom Risko
1461 Angel Rivera
1463 Hilary Roach
1464 Michael Roballedo
3461 Gary Robert
1473 Eleaya Rodes
3326 Bill Rodriguez
1479 Sundance Roman
1486 Yvonne Rosenlund
2807 Mitchell Ross
2378 Rodolfo Rucutan
2548 Arnie Ruiz
2549 Laura Ruiz
1491 Mike Ryan
1493 Jay-are Sabalo
3328 Gary Sagayaga
1502 Seini Sakalia
3107 Brandon Sakaturi
3330 Elisa Sampaio
3331 Luiz Sampaio
2380 Gabriel Sanchez-Cancino
1517 Terrance Santiago
3462 Chad Santiago
3334 Victoria Saribay
3443 Preston Schoewe
353 Chris Schro
1542 Sandy Schultz
3336 Kalia Scott
2382 Benedicto Semilano
2384 Kip Sharp
1588 Jakub (Jake) Skoda
1597 Natalie Smith
1598 Leslie Smith
1601 Michael Smith
1602 Derek Smithson
1605 Rachel Soares (Martinez)
1606 Susan Solinski Hall*
1607 William Soliven
1618 Nathan Spencer
1621 Tavers Spreiter
1626 Janet St. Clair
1631 Bryant Stalhut
2678 Tamekka Steadman
1642 Ellie Steinsdottir
1644 Keith Sternberg
2278 Elmer Lee Stevens
3344 Myrtle Stewart
3099 Amornchai Sukpan
1656 Jeff Sullivan
1658 Melissa Sumeme
1666 Mark Taeza
2585 Collin Taylor
1711 Terri Thomas*
1719 Chelzlyn Tilfas
3464 Shirley Tobita
3465 Dorrie Tobita
1734 Ryan Tom
1738 Rebeng (aka, Revelina) Tomboc
3466 Franklin Trejos
1752 Taylor Tripoli
2641 John Turbeville
1766 Nick Turbin*
1773 Dax Underdown
3351 Surendra Vagvala
1784 Linda Vaikeli*
1786 Soni Vainikolo
2555 Jessie Valledor
2405 Nancy Vanderhoof*
1809 Derek Vazquez
3352 Nicolas Vazquez
2991 Ivan Villar Martinez
1829 Adela Villegas*
1830 Joel Villegas*
3440 Avelino David Vincente
2498 Joseph Vu
898 Paul Wauke
1867 Brian Weiss
1874 Sandra Wert
1876 Jerry Wert
1881 T.K. White
2637 Meile Wood
2638 Willie Wood
1916 Kevin Wright
1918 Isaac Wright
3467 Harlow Wright
1920 Dylan James Xander
3374 Duane Yell
1933 Anita Yim
3375 Victory Yokotaki
3376 Trinka Young
