Blaze extinguished at high-rise building in Ala Moana area

Honolulu firefighters this morning extinguished a fire at a unit within a high-rise building in the Ala Moana area.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:27 a.m. for the fire at 1541 Kalakaua Ave., and sent 12 units staffed with 47 personnel. The first unit arrived on the scene 13 minutes later and found smoke emanating from the fifth floor.

Firefighters battled the flames within unit 509 as several occupants were assisted out of the building. All occupants of units on the fourth, fifth and sixth floors were cleared.

A female occupant who suffered shortness of breath was transferred to the care of Emergency Medical Services.

The fire was under control at 11:46 a.m. and fully extinguished at 12:01 p.m.

Two units on the same floor suffered smoke and water damage, while two units on the fourth floor experienced slight water damage, HFD said in an email to the Star-Advertiser.

The blaze is under investigation as the cause of the fire, origin and damage estimate have yet to be determined.