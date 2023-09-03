Maui County: Lahaina fire now 100% contained

The fire in Lahaina is now 100% contained after burning an estimated 2,170 acres, according to the latest update from Maui County. The Kula fire is now 95% contained with an estimated 202 acres burned and the Olinda fire is now 90% contained with an estimated 1,081 acres burned.

“The Maui Fire Department (MFD) advises the public that extinguishing the Upcountry fires may take an extended period of time given the large burn area and the nature of the rural terrain. Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD continues to reassure the public there are no active threats among the three ongoing fires,” according to a statement.

Meanwhile, the confirmed death toll from Maui fires remains at 115.