Honolulu powwow celebrates Native American traditions
By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:17 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022
The Honolulu Intertribal Powwow will take place on the Great Lawn at Bishop Museum to bring together hundreds of people to celebrate Native American heritages. Jakobi Medicine Bear sat on the lap of his father, Sky Medicine Bear, who is Navajo and Lakota, at last year’s powwow.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022
Sky Medicine Bear, middle, walked with his children during opening ceremonies at last year’s powwow.