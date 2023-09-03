Honolulu powwow celebrates Native American traditions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The 47th Annual Honolulu Intertribal Powwow, presented by the O‘ahu ­Intertribal Council, Saturday and Sept. 10 at Bishop Museum, is a perfect opportunity for Hawaii residents to watch, enjoy and learn about Native American ­culture.

Native American residents of the islands will be joined by dancers and musicians from the mainland to celebrate the traditions of their culture.

OIC member Loa Simoes said that everyone is welcome to come watch the dancing but asks them to remember that this is a cultural event, not a commercial tourist show.

“You always ask dancers first if it would be OK to photograph them,” Simoes said. “They’ll either say yes or no. If they say no, that means that maybe they’re in mourning, or maybe they have part of (their) regalia that they don’t want to be copied. So that’s why sometimes they say no. The majority the time they’ll say yes, but ask.”

Simoes’ husband, James Simoes, added that “regalia” is the correct term for the ceremonial clothing worn by dancers and musicians. “What they wear should never be called a ‘costume,’ ” he said.

National protests in recent years about the use of Native American names and images by sports teams has heightened awareness of the importance of proper names and protocol regarding Native Americans. The council uses the terms American Indians and Native Americans when referring to the members of tribes and nations within the United States; First Nations is the preferred term for residents of Canada.

The council traces its history to 1971 when a Native American woman who was stationed in Hawaii put an ad in the paper seeking other Native Americans in the islands. A Hawaii resident of mixed Native American/Native Hawaiian ancestry responded. Several years later, the original pair had been joined by others and grown into a group; the first Honolulu Intertribal Powwow was held at Ala Moana Beach Park in 1974.

Since then, the council has hosted cultural exchanges with other Native American, Alaska Native and First Nations groups, and presented outreach events and educational presentations for the local community at-large.

Loa Simoes said that the powwow offers an opportunity to watch, take in information shared by the emcee and talk with participants who are willing to share their knowledge. She added that powwow dancing consists of much more than people dancing “around a circle” and making it up as they go.

“Grass dancers have a different dance. Men’s traditional has a different step. Women’s jingle dress (dance) is a healing dance. They have little jingles on them. Every time they jingle, the prayer goes out. People have come to jingle dress dancers and ask them, ‘Will you please pray for my mom who is sick, or for my dad?’ They dance, and at the same time their prayers go out to them, so that’s why it’s called a healing dance.” This year’s event also will feature hoop dancers.

The decision to have the powwow at Bishop Museum brings an additional layer of cultural protocol to the program.

“The Bishop Museum is on Hawaiian land so when we come in for the grand entry there is a protocol of asking the Hawaiians, ‘Can we have our powwow on your land?,’ ” Loa Simoes explained. “We talk to the ­Hawaiians and they chant, and we answer back, and they answer us, and we thank them, and then we have our powwow. When we end the powwow, we give that piece of land back and we say, ‘Thank you very much. It was an honor being on your land.’ ”

James Simoes said that the spirituality of powwow can be so strong that it becomes a physical experience.

“You feel the (drum) beat in your heartbeat,” he said. “You feel it in your soul when you’re down there. It’s so loud, it’s so intense. Very spiritual. The Hawaiians and the natives are so much alike in many ways, and they respect each other. The respect for each other is so duplicated.”

POWWOW ETIQUETTE

Here are some tips from the O‘ahu Intertribal Council website to help attendees understand what is expected of them and ensure a memorable time for all.

>> Bring chairs or blankets to sit on.

>> Always listen to the powwow emcee and follow instructions given.

>> Stand during the dancers’ grand entry and at other times when directed to do so.

>> The seats nearest the dancing circle are reserved for singers, dancers and drummers. Don’t sit there.

>> Dance only when invited to do so. Always honor the protocol of the sponsoring group.

>> Dress modestly. It is not appropriate to wear swimsuits, extremely short skirts or shorts, halter tops, or items of clothing with profanity or other inappropriate slogans. Some tribes require women to wear a shawl or cover their shoulders. Respect the traditions.

>> Powwow grounds should be considered sacred places. Your actions should show respect for this at all times.

>> Do not photograph any person or object without getting permission first. If photographing a group of people, get permission from every person in the group.

>> No alcohol, drugs or firearms are allowed. Smoking is considered disrespectful, with the exception of tobacco used for blessings or as gifts.

>> Always be courteous to dancers, drummers and elders

47th Annual Honolulu Intertribal Powwow

>> Where: Great Lawn at Bishop Museum, 1525 Bernice St.

>> When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 10

>> Cost: $5 per day. Parking is $5 per day.