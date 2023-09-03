comscore Honolulu powwow celebrates Native American traditions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Honolulu powwow celebrates Native American traditions

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:17 a.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022 The Honolulu Intertribal Powwow will take place on the Great Lawn at Bishop Museum to bring together hundreds of people to celebrate Native American heritages. Jakobi Medicine Bear sat on the lap of his father, Sky Medicine Bear, who is Navajo and Lakota, at last year's powwow.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022

    The Honolulu Intertribal Powwow will take place on the Great Lawn at Bishop Museum to bring together hundreds of people to celebrate Native American heritages. Jakobi Medicine Bear sat on the lap of his father, Sky Medicine Bear, who is Navajo and Lakota, at last year’s powwow.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022 Sky Medicine Bear, middle, walked with his children during opening ceremonies at last year's powwow.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2022

    Sky Medicine Bear, middle, walked with his children during opening ceremonies at last year’s powwow.

Native American residents of the islands will be joined by dancers and musicians from the mainland to celebrate the traditions of their culture. Read more

