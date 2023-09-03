Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Sept. 3, 2023 Today Updated 10:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Note: Spectrum customers were not getting ESPN channels due to a carriage dispute as of Friday. TODAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING Formula One Italian Grand Prix 2:55 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 IndyCar Portland 9:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout 10 a.m. KHON 3 3 NASCAR Cup Cook Out Southern 500 noon USA 29/555 123 ARCA Menards Du Quoin 3 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Angels at Athletics 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Braves at Dodgers 10:10 a.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Giants at Padres 10:10 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA Regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Yankees at Astros 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 BASKETBALL: WNBA Liberty at Sky 9 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Mercury at Lynx 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Mystics at Sparks 1:30 p.m. SPCSN 23/218 69 BEACH VOLLEYBALL AVP Chicago Open 10 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 FOOTBALL: COLLEGE Northwestern at Rutgers 6 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Jackson State vs. Florida A&M 9 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Oregon State at San Jose State 9:30 a.m. KGMB 7 7 Virginia Union vs. Morehouse 10 a.m. NFLN NA/203 88 Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 LSU vs. Florida State 1:30 p.m. KITV 4 4 FOOTBALL: CFL Blue Bombers at Roughriders 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF Walker Cup 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 DP World: Omega European Masters*** 8:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 LPGA: Portland Classic noon GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER French: Toulouse vs. Clermont 12:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Scottish: Rangers vs. Celtic 1 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 French: Lille vs. Montpellier 2:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA English: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 3 a.m. USA 29/555 123 French: Nice vs. Strasbourg 4:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA English: Arsenal vs. Manchester United 5:30 a.m. KHNL 8 8 Italian: Cremonese vs. Sampdoria 6:25 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA Italian: Inter Milan vs. Fiorentina 6:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 French: Olympique Lyonnais vs. PSG 8:35 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Italian: Cittadella vs. Venezia 8:40 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA Canadian: Vancouver vs. Forge 11 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA NWSL: Washington vs. Chicago 11 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 MLS: Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 TENNIS U.S. Open 5 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 U.S. Open 9 a.m. KITV 4 4 U.S. Open noon ESPN2 NA/224 74 VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN Minnesota at Florida 6 a.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 Kentucky at Pittsburgh 6 a.m. ACC NA/251 261 Stanford at Texas 6:30 a.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 MONDAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING NHRA Drag Racing U.S. Nationals 8 a.m. KHON 3 3 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 11:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Orioles at Angels 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Orioles at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* FOOTBALL: COLLEGE Clemson at Duke 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Clemson at Duke 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 FOOTBALL: CFL Argonauts at Tiger-Cats 9:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Elks at Stampeders 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF Folds of Honor Collegiate, First Round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER Canadian: York United at HFX Wanderers FC 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA College Men: Dartmouth at California 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* College Men: Washington at Ohio State 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* TENNIS U.S. Open 5 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 RADIO TODAY TIME STATION College football: Morehouse at Virginia Union 10 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Angels at Athletics 10:07 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM College football: LSU at Florida State 1:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM monday TIME statioN MLB: Giants at Cubs 7:50 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Astros at Rangers 9:30 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM College Football: Clemson at Duke 1:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM Previous Story Scoreboard - Sept. 3, 2023