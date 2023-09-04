Letter: Comments about Navy’s role on Maui unfounded

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I can’t help but comment to Ed Uchida’s fake-news letter, “Navy should provide Lahaina disaster relief” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 23).

The Defense Department has been directed to provide assistance as requested in response to the tragic fire in Lahaina. The key is for Maui County, through its emergency management agency, to make its requests known. You can’t get what you don’t request.

The Defense Department, Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have provided assistance. And do you think folks in Lahaina would rather be berthed offshore in open berthing rooms on a ship, rather than the accommodations that are currently being provided?

USNS Mercy is not a cruise ship. Our hearts go out to Lahaina and Maui County. There’s no reason to make accusations that do nothing to help Maui, especially when they are unfounded.

Ken Depew

Ewa Beach

