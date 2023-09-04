New Kahe Point Beach Park lifeguard tower is saving lives, data shows
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A month since Honolulu Ocean Safety opened its newest official lifeguard tower at Kahe Point Beach Park, Ocean Safety lifeguards have performed seven rescues and averaged more than 160 preventive actions a day at the popular beach.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
