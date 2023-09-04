comscore New Kahe Point Beach Park lifeguard tower is saving lives, data shows | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

New Kahe Point Beach Park lifeguard tower is saving lives, data shows

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A month since Honolulu Ocean Safety opened its newest official lifeguard tower at Kahe Point Beach Park, Ocean Safety lifeguards have performed seven rescues and averaged more than 160 preventive actions a day at the popular beach.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A month since Honolulu Ocean Safety opened its newest official lifeguard tower at Kahe Point Beach Park, Ocean Safety lifeguards have performed seven rescues and averaged more than 160 preventive actions a day at the popular beach.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A month since Honolulu Ocean Safety opened its newest official lifeguard tower at Kahe Point Beach Park, Ocean Safety lifeguards have performed seven rescues and averaged more than 160 preventive actions a day at the popular beach.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A month since Honolulu Ocean Safety opened its newest official lifeguard tower at Kahe Point Beach Park, Ocean Safety lifeguards have performed seven rescues and averaged more than 160 preventive actions a day at the popular beach.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A month since Honolulu Ocean Safety opened its newest official lifeguard tower at Kahe Point Beach Park, Ocean Safety lifeguards have performed seven rescues and averaged more than 160 preventive actions a day at the popular beach. The Kahe Point lifeguard station is seen Sunday near Electric Beach in Nanakuli.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A month since Honolulu Ocean Safety opened its newest official lifeguard tower at Kahe Point Beach Park, Ocean Safety lifeguards have performed seven rescues and averaged more than 160 preventive actions a day at the popular beach. The Kahe Point lifeguard station is seen Sunday near Electric Beach in Nanakuli.

Honolulu Ocean Safety’s newest lifeguard tower at Kahe Point Beach Park, which marks approximately one month on Labor Day, is expected to make a lifesaving impact on the popular holiday and beyond. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Aug. 25-31, 2023

Scroll Up