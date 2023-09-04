comscore State unemployment modernization project lags as Maui claims mount | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State unemployment modernization project lags as Maui claims mount

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Sheraton Maui telephone operator Cecila Arcilla is helping some older co-workers navigate the challenging unemployment system. Arcilla, right, checks on a claim for housekeeper Josephin Javier, 70, at Javier's rental home in Wailuku.

    Sheraton Maui telephone operator Cecila Arcilla is helping some older co-workers navigate the challenging unemployment system. Arcilla, right, checks on a claim for housekeeper Josephin Javier, 70, at Javier’s rental home in Wailuku.

    “I have calls from other members who say it’s hard to stay on the line. They are so traumatized with what happened.”

    Cecila Arcilla

    Sheraton Maui telephone operator who is helping older co-workers with unemployment claims

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, unused rental cars sat in an overflow lot at Kahului Airport on the Monday after the Aug. 8 fires.

    At top, unused rental cars sat in an overflow lot at Kahului Airport on the Monday after the Aug. 8 fires.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Sheraton Maui housekeeper Josephin Javier, 70, stands in the communal kitchen of the one-bedroom Wailuku rental home that she shares with three other people.

    Above, Sheraton Maui housekeeper Josephin Javier, 70, stands in the communal kitchen of the one-bedroom Wailuku rental home that she shares with three other people.

Maui’s initial unemployment and disaster unemployment assistance claims have soared to more than 15,000, and the state’s multimillion-dollar project to strengthen the unemployment insurance safety net and prepare it for the next economic downturn is back at the starting block. Read more

