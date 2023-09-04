State unemployment modernization project lags as Maui claims mount
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:20 p.m.
Sheraton Maui telephone operator Cecila Arcilla is helping some older co-workers navigate the challenging unemployment system. Arcilla, right, checks on a claim for housekeeper Josephin Javier, 70, at Javier’s rental home in Wailuku.
“I have calls from other members who say it’s hard to stay on the line. They are so traumatized with what happened.”
Cecila Arcilla
Sheraton Maui telephone operator who is helping older co-workers with unemployment claims
Above, Sheraton Maui housekeeper Josephin Javier, 70, stands in the communal kitchen of the one-bedroom Wailuku rental home that she shares with three other people.