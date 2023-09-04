Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – September 4, 2023 Today Updated 11:15 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Note: Spectrum customers were not getting ESPN channels due to a carriage dispute as of Friday. TODAY TIME TV CH HT AUTO RACING NHRA Drag Racing U.S. Nationals 8 a.m. KHON 3 3 BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 8 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 11:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Orioles at Angels 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Orioles at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* FOOTBALL: COLLEGE Clemson at Duke 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Clemson at Duke 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 FOOTBALL: CFL Argonauts at Tiger-Cats 9:30 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Elks at Stampeders 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF Folds of Honor Collegiate, first round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 SOCCER Canadian: York United at HFX Wanderers FC 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA College Men: Dartmouth at California 10 a.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252* College Men: Washington at Ohio State 1 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79* TENNIS U.S. Open 5 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Tuesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Dodgers at Marlins 12:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Giants at Cubs 1:30 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Orioles at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASKETBALL: WNBA Sky at Fever 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Liberty at Wings 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Mystics at Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF Folds of Honor Collegiate, second round 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 Soccer College men: Kentucky at Louisville 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 261 TENNIS U.S. Open 6 a.m. ESPN NA/222 70 U.S. Open 1 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Cubs 7:50 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: Astros at Rangers 9:30 a.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM College Football: Clemson at Duke 1:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM MLB: Orioles at Angels 5 p.m. (JIP) 95.1-FM/760-AM Tuesday TIME STATION MLB: Tigers at Yankees 12:25 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Orioles at Angels 3 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM ILH girls volleyball: University vs. Sacred Hearts 6:15 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Baseball purist is only coach to win seven consecutive state titles Next Story Scoreboard – September 4, 2023