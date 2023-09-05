Letter: Trump lost at ballot box, but refuses to accept it

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding removing former President Donald Trump from ballots, Brent Berk suggested, “Let’s decide this whole thing at the ballot box” (“Let the voters decide Trump’s political future,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug 30).

The thing is, in 2020, we did decide at the ballot box, but Trump didn’t, hasn’t and won’t ever accept that he lost. Instead, per recent federal and state indictments, Trump and his band of misfit lawyers and cronies cooked up an illegal scheme to overturn the certified election results using fraudulent slates of electors, culminating with the violent insurrection on our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, breaking our storied tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. We can’t ever get that back.

If Trump loses again in 2024, he’ll say it’s rigged, won’t accept the results, and further erode confidence in our elections. Since Trump will never respect our electoral process unless he wins, we must explore every constitutional tool available to keep him out of office, including the 14th Amendment.

Scott Rogers

Kailua

