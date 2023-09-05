Editorial | Letters Letter: Trump lost at ballot box, but refuses to accept it Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Regarding removing former President Donald Trump from ballots, Brent Berk suggested, “Let’s decide this whole thing at the ballot box” (“Let the voters decide Trump’s political future,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug 30). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Regarding removing former President Donald Trump from ballots, Brent Berk suggested, “Let’s decide this whole thing at the ballot box” (“Let the voters decide Trump’s political future,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Aug 30). The thing is, in 2020, we did decide at the ballot box, but Trump didn’t, hasn’t and won’t ever accept that he lost. Instead, per recent federal and state indictments, Trump and his band of misfit lawyers and cronies cooked up an illegal scheme to overturn the certified election results using fraudulent slates of electors, culminating with the violent insurrection on our Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, breaking our storied tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. We can’t ever get that back. If Trump loses again in 2024, he’ll say it’s rigged, won’t accept the results, and further erode confidence in our elections. Since Trump will never respect our electoral process unless he wins, we must explore every constitutional tool available to keep him out of office, including the 14th Amendment. Scott Rogers Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: Public-corruption convict is sentenced