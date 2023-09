Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Do you remember, when growing up, a bright orange carrot salad was at every potluck? Now, you rarely see it, but it is an even easier recipe because carrots are sold already grated. Raisins add sweetness to the crunchy carrot slaw. Choose orange carrots or the multi-colored ones. Enjoy this old favorite.

Carrot Raisin Salad

Ingredients:

• 4 cups grated carrots

• 3/4 cups raisins

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• Juice of 1 lemon

• 1 tablespoon maple syrup

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate for at least one hour. Serve cold.

Makes 8 servings as a side dish.

Lynette Lo Tom has written three cookbooks and loves hearing about home cooks. Visit lynettecooks.com for more information.