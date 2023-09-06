Letter: Biden accomplished much more than Trump

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So, we progressives don’t speak about President Joe Biden’s accomplishments (“Letter writers don’t get why people back Trump,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 2)?

How about: the CHIPS and Science Act, bringing chips manufacturing home; the Inflation Reduction Act, combating global warming (please don’t give me head-in-the-sand thinking); the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, doing something Donald Trump only talked about? Those alone are more than anything Trump did. Biden also united the world and NATO against Russia (whom Trump admires).

As to Trump’s “accomplishments”: Strong borders to separate children from their parents, a strong economy just like Barack Obama before him and Biden after, and strong international standards in support of North Korea and Russia.

The simple fact is that Trump sits atop a cult that hates liberals because they’re liberals.

Jim Keefe

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter