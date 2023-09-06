Editorial | Letters Letter: Biden accomplished much more than Trump Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! So, we progressives don’t speak about President Joe Biden’s accomplishments (“Letter writers don’t get why people back Trump,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 2)? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. So, we progressives don’t speak about President Joe Biden’s accomplishments (“Letter writers don’t get why people back Trump,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 2)? How about: the CHIPS and Science Act, bringing chips manufacturing home; the Inflation Reduction Act, combating global warming (please don’t give me head-in-the-sand thinking); the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, doing something Donald Trump only talked about? Those alone are more than anything Trump did. Biden also united the world and NATO against Russia (whom Trump admires). As to Trump’s “accomplishments”: Strong borders to separate children from their parents, a strong economy just like Barack Obama before him and Biden after, and strong international standards in support of North Korea and Russia. The simple fact is that Trump sits atop a cult that hates liberals because they’re liberals. Jim Keefe Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Trump lost at ballot box, but refuses to accept it