Letter: Great news: low-cost housing for Kailua

The city recently purchased a vacant lot near Kawainui Marsh to create a 42-unit affordable housing project (“City purchases Kailua plot for affordable housing project,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 31).

I applaud the efforts of City Councilmember Esther Kia‘aina and Mayor Rick Blangiardi for their hard work in accomplishing the land purchase, which comes with building plans.

The property location could not be more perfect. For most people, it is a short walk to workplaces in downtown Kailua. Bus routes are nearby.

Hopefully, Kailua and Lanikai NIMBYs who have staunchly opposed low-income housing in Kailua in the past will show their support for this much-needed project.

Leonard Lepine

Kailua

