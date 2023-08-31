City purchases Kailua plot for affordable housing project

The City and County of Honolulu has purchased vacant plots in Kailua that will be the site of an affordable housing project.

In an announcement today, the city said a four-story building with 42 units — with either one or two bedrooms — will be built at 734 and 735 Kihapai Place. The rental units will be available to individuals and families, primarily those earning up to 80% the area median income.

“Today, we take a significant step towards building a more inclusive and vibrant community,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a statement. “By purchasing land in Kailua for affordable housing, we affirm our commitment to ensuring that every resident, regardless of their background or income, has the opportunity to live, work, and thrive in our city.”

The $5 million purchase price includes the land and construction drawings for the building’s development. Funds from the city’s Capital Improvement Project budget for affordable housing were used in the acquisition.

The news release described Honolulu City Council Vice Chair Esther Kiaʻaina as a driving force behind the project.

“I am excited about the potential of increasing much needed affordable housing in Kailua, to help our local families stay in Hawai‘i,” Kiaʻaina said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the community and the administration to provide input on the proposed redevelopment of this property. I encourage the administration to identify other properties to advance city-driven affordable housing opportunities.”

The city’s Department of Land Management will issue a solicitation seeking a public-private partnership with a developer to construct, operate and maintain the project.