Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii providing gold mine of talent in women’s collegiate volleyball

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  Elena Oglivie, above, was a force as an outside hitter for 'Iolani. Oglivie, now a senior at Stanford, led the Pac-12 in digs last season and was named the conference's libero of the year.

    STANFORD ATHLETICS

    Elena Oglivie, above, was a force as an outside hitter for ‘Iolani. Oglivie, now a senior at Stanford, led the Pac-12 in digs last season and was named the conference’s libero of the year.

  Keonilei Akana served the winning point in the NCAA championship for Texas against Louisville.

    STANFORD ATHLETICS

    Keonilei Akana served the winning point in the NCAA championship for Texas against Louisville.

  Elena Oglivie (9) celebrated with her Stanford teammates during a match against Arizona State on Nov. 17, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.

    STANFORD ATHLETICS

    Elena Oglivie (9) celebrated with her Stanford teammates during a match against Arizona State on Nov. 17, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.

College volleyball coaches really dig Hawaii’s development of defensive skills. Read more

