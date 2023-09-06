Hawaii providing gold mine of talent in women’s collegiate volleyball
- By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:48 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STANFORD ATHLETICS
Elena Oglivie, above, was a force as an outside hitter for ‘Iolani. Oglivie, now a senior at Stanford, led the Pac-12 in digs last season and was named the conference’s libero of the year.
STANFORD ATHLETICS
Keonilei Akana served the winning point in the NCAA championship for Texas against Louisville.
-
STANFORD ATHLETICS
Elena Oglivie (9) celebrated with her Stanford teammates during a match against Arizona State on Nov. 17, 2022, in Stanford, Calif.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree