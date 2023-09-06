Hawaii providing gold mine of talent in women’s collegiate volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

College volleyball coaches really dig Hawaii’s development of defensive skills.

Hawaii has provided nearly a hundred back row players at all levels of collegiate volleyball, close to home and 5,000 miles away and everywhere in between.

None of them stand 6 feet tall and are often overlooked. The AVCA hasn’t had more than one libero on its 14-player Division I All-America team since 2018. Even when Hawaii lucks into generational terminators like Elena Oglivie of ‘Iolani (5-foot-10) and Kamehameha’s Keonilei Akana (5-9) — both of whom were outside hitters in high schools — they are shifted into the back row when they get to the next level. Last year’s AVCA first-team All-America hitters averaged about 6-foot-21⁄2.

Oglivie went to Stanford and led the Pac-12 in digs last season and the senior is third on the program’s career list in digs per set with 4.28 ahead of luminaries like Kerri Walsh and Logan Tom. Akana left Hawaii for Nebraska and eventually ended up at Texas, where she aced Louisville for championship point and has 658 career digs.

After being unstoppable in high school, Oglivie and Akana have combined for just one kill in the past two years.

They are two of just 33 liberos in NCAA Division I who call Hawaii home.

In all, there are 81 girls from 59 colleges who list Hawaii as their home playing Division I volleyball across the nation. Hawaii has the most hometown flavor with five island girls but is matched by Portland’s Robins ohana and friends. Nevada has four Hawaii girls on its 17-player varsity roster.

The program with the most island flavor can’t be found on our shores. Former ‘Iolani standout Kevin Aoki has gathered nine Hawaii girls from eight high schools to the Pacific Lutheran campus in Tacoma, Wash. The NCAA Division III school is a power in the Northwest Conference with 11 championships in Aoki’s 27 years at the school but started this season 0-4 with ‘Iolani’s Torie Takeuchi and Haley Goto playing every match along with Le Jardin product Halle Hetzler. Other Lutes include Alazah Faumui (Farrington), Sydney Aoki (Punahou), Noe Feliciano (Pearl City), Hailey Iha (Kauai), Savanna Colliado (Kamehameha-Hawaii) and Callie Simmonds (Maryknoll).

NCAA Division I

Arizona State Sun Devils

Hokulani Perez MB 6-0 Fr. Moanalua

Army Knights

Ashli Alcala-Romero L 5-5 So. Maryknoll

Auburn Tigers

Zoe Slaughter L 5-7 So. Moanalua

Brigham Young Cougars

Aria McComber L 5-6 Gr. Punahou

Brown Bears

Melie Vaioleti L/DS 5-7 Fr. Punahou

Cal Poly Mustangs

Jolei Akima L/DS 5-6 Jr. Kamehameha

Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners

Nene Hawkins S 5-8 Fr. Le Jardin

Cal state Fullerton Titans

Nadia Koanui L/DS 5-7 So. Kamehameha

California Golden Bears

Tara DeSa L 5-5 Sr. Kamehameha

Colorado State Rams

Kate Yoshimoto DS 5-2 So. Punahou

Kekua Richards MB 6-7 Fr. Seabury Hall

Coppin State Eagles

Kaliko Schilling OH 6-0 Fr. Kahuku

Delaware State Hornets

Kaulana Kalulu-Sugai S 5-7 Fr. Damien

East Tennessee State Bucs

Isabelle Iosua OH 6-0 So. Punahou

Eastern Washington Eagles

Jannie Blake S 5-7 Fr. Kahuku

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Madisyn Beirne OH 5-11 Sr. Punahou

George Mason Patriots

Nani Spaar OH 6-0 Gr. KS-Hawaii

Harvard Crimson

Teia Piette L 5-5 Jr. Le Jardin

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

Colby Lane DS/L 5-4 Jr. McKinley

Jackie Matias S 5-9 Fr. Punahou

Tyla Reese Mane OH 6-1 Jr. Aiea

Tayli Ikenaga L 5-5 Jr. Moanalua

Chandler Cowell OH 5-10 Gs. King Kekaulike

Illinois Fighting Illini

Maya Imoto-Eakin S 5-9 Fr. ‘Iolani

Jacksonville Dolphins

Lyric Love MB 5-10 Sr. King Kekaulike

Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Hana Aina MB 6-0 Fr. Moanalua

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Siena DeCambra S 5-8 Jr. Baldwin

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Lauren Albrecht S 5-8 Jr. King Kekaulike

Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Bryanne Soares S 5-7 Jr. Kamehameha

Maryland Baltimore County Retrievers

Aysia Miller L 5-10 Sr. Mililani

Missouri-Kansas City Kangaroos

Kaia Dunford OH 5-11 Sr. Punahou

Navy Midshipmen

Anuhea Hauanio-Lore OH 5-9 So. ‘Iolani

Nevada Wolf Pack

Nicanora Clarke OH 6-0 So. Waianae

Sia Liilii OH 6-1 Jr. Punahou

Koen Makaula MB 5-10 Fr. Punahou

Mele Taumoepeau OH 6-0 Fr. Kahuku

Nevada Las Vegas RunninG Rebels

Isha Knight L 5-7 Jr. Kamehameha

Alyssa Muraoka L 5-6 Jr. Mid-Pacific

Niagara Purple Eagles

Paisley Ka’ahanui S 5-7 Fr. Punahou

North Carolina Central Eagles

Jeslyn Spencer OH 5-8 GS. Moanalua

North Carolina State Wolfpack

Kristen McDaniel S 5-10 GS. ‘Iolani

North Texas Mean Green

Aleeyah Galdeira L/DS 5-6 Sr. Kamehameha

Northeastern Huskies

Tessa Onaga DS/L 5-2 Fr. ‘Iolani

Pono Gacutan DS/L 5-5 So. Punahou

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Kalena Vaivai S 5-10 Sr. King Kekaulike

Pacific Tigers

Megan Nishimura L 5-8 Jr. ‘Iolani

Pittsburgh Panthers

Lexis Akeo S 5-8 Gs. Kamehameha

Haiti Tautua’a S 6-0 Fr. Waianae

Portland Pilots

Maui Robins OH 5-11 So. Kamehameha

Tatum Isa DS 5-2 Fr. Moanalua

Kili Robins OH 6-0 Gs. Kamehameha

Jordan Bardouche DS 5-5 Fr. Roosevelt

Taina Kaauwai MB 6-1 Fr KS-Hawaii

Quinnipiac Bobcats

Leilani-Kai Giusta OH 6-0 Fr. Moanalua

Fa’avae Kimsel Moe L 5-6 Jr. Punahou

Chloe Ka’ahanui S 5-8 Sr. Punahou

St. John’s Red Storm

Amariis Garcia MB 6-1 Sr. Moanalua

San Diego State Aztecs

Heipua Tautuaa OH 6-1 Sr. Waianae

Bailey Darnell L/DS 5-8 Sr. Radford

San Jose State Spartans

Mari Lawton MB 5-11 Fr. ‘Iolani

Santa Clara Broncos

Nive Tuileta S 5-10 Jr. Le Jardin

Seattle Redhawks

Erin Goya DS/L 5-5 Jr. Mid-Pacific

Seton Hall Pirates

Senna Roberts-Navarro OH 5-11 Fr. ‘Iolani

South Carolina State Bulldogs

Siela Avea OP 5-10 Sr. Kahuku

Southern Methodist Mustangs

Sina Uluave DS/L 5-11 Gr. Punahou

Stanford Cardinal

Elena Oglivie L 5-10 Sr. ‘Iolani

Tarleton Texans

Charlize Ching S 5-8 Fr. Kamehameha

Temple Owls

Falanika Danielson L 5-5 Sr. Mililani

Nikki Shimao DS/S 5-5 Sr. ‘Iolani

Texas Longhorns

Keonilei Akana L 5-9 Jr. Kamehameha

Devin Kahahawai OH 6-4 So. Kamehameha

Toledo Rockets

Brooke Naniseni OH 6-1 Fr. ‘Iolani

Rhyenne Filisi MB 6-2 Gr. Maryknoll

UC Davis Aggies

Reese Diersbock OH 6-0 Fr. Le Jardin

UC Irvine Anteaters

Becca Sakoda DS/L 5-9 Jr. ‘Iolani

UCLA Bruins

Mokihana Tufono L 5-10 So. ‘Iolani

UC Riverside Highlanders

Makena Tong S 5-6 So. University

Utah State Aggies

Shelby Capllonch OH 5-8 Gr. Damien

Utah Tech Trailblazers

Marley Roe S 5-8 Fr. Kamehameha

Virginia Tech Hokies

Lucky-Rose Williams OH 6-2 So. Punahou

NCAA Division II

Academy of Art Poets: OH Alohi Garcia, Fr., Waialua; L Reece Nakagawa, Fr., Mililani.

Alaska Anchorage Sea Wolves: S/DS Makana Eleneki, Jr., Kamehameha; OH Trinity Tatupu, Fr., Leilehua

Cal Poly Pomona-Pitzer Sage Hens: DS Lauren Asato, Sr., Punahou.

Cal State East Bay Pioneers: L/DS Kalea Kuamoo, Fr., KS-Hawaii; S Piilani Carvalho, Fr., University.

Chadron State Eagles: OH Natali Keni, So., Kahuku; MB Aiyana Fujiyama, Jr., Leilehua.

Chaminade Silverswords: L/DS Kyra Pagud, Fr., Moanalua; S/DS Allexis Iramina, So., Moanalua; OH Mahala Kaapuni, So., Hilo; L/DS Hula Crisostomo, GS., Moanalua; L/DS Nanna Inoue, Sr., King Kekaulike; OH Heavenly Campbell, Jr., Damien; OH Tanea Loa, Fr., Punahou.

Coker Cobras: OH Ramsaye Wahinekona, Sr., Sacred Hearts.

Colorado Springs Mountain Lions: OH Sydnee Walker, Fr., Le Jardin.

Davis & Elkins Senators: L/DS Haylie Marumoto, Jr., Punahou.

East Central Tigers: S Brooke Sarahina, Fr., Hawaii Baptist; MB Angel Nahinu, Jr., Kapolei.

Eckerd Tritons: DS Tiani Bello, Jr., Kamehameha-Hawaii.

Hawaii Hilo Vulcans: DS/L Madelyn Blandford, Jr., Kealakehe; OH Camilla Chun, So., Hawaii Technolgy; L Tani Hoke, Sr., Maryknoll; OH/MB Raelee Samio, Jr., Waimea; L/DS Baylee Goeas Galdeira, Fr., ‘Iolani; DS/L Isabella Aguinaldo, So., Christian Liberty.

Hawaii Pacific Sharks: L/DS Brynne Hopeau-Lampitoc, Sr., Campbell; S Tehani Pescaia, Jr., Kamehameha; S Pua Beazley, Sr., Maryknoll; L/DS Taylor Kaoihana, Fr., Kamehameha.

Humboldt Lumberjacks: L/DS Kaitlyn Patterson, Jr., Moanalua.

Missouri Southern Lions: S Caelyn Hasegawa, Fr., Seabury Hall.

Molloy Lions: OH Aria Miller, So., Mililani.

Quincy Hawks: L/S Nikki Apa, Fr., Roosevelt.

Saint Martin’s Saints: DS/L Tehani Yamashita, Fr., Aiea.

Savannah State Tigers: OH Montana Disegna, Jr., King Kekaulike.

Shaw Bears: OH Noelani Beard, GS., Castle.

Texas State A&M Dust Devils: OH Sierra Long, Fr., Pearl City.

Ursuline Arrows: OH Kenna-Seanne Casil, Jr., Campbell.

Virginia Union Panthers: L/OH Bethany Himalaya, Jr., Kapolei.

West Liberty Hilltoppers: S Dakoda Keni, Fr., Kahuku.

Western Oregon Wolves: OH Kilinoelehua Helm, Fr., KS-Hawaii.

Westminster College Griffins: OP Maya Hamaoka, Jr., Kalani; MB Hailey Killett, So., Lahainaluna

Wilmington University Wildcats: DS/L Ki’i Rilveria, So., Seabury Hall.

NCAA Division III

Alfred Saxons: OH Jamie Chun, Sr., Hilo.

Amherst Mammoths: DS Mia Nakamura, So., ‘Iolani; L Katelyn Hamasaki, Sr., Punahou.

Babson Beavers: DS Roz Cabuena, So., Maryknoll.

Bard Raptors: OH Ryan Lum, Sr., Punahou; OH Ami Evans, So., Kalani; DS Ellie Asada, So., ‘Iolani.

Beloit Bucaneers: S Keiki Pua’a, So., Mid-Pacific; DS/L Kaci Watanabe, Jr., Leilehua.

Bryn Mawr Owls: OH Saya Feldman, Fr., ‘Iolani.

California Lutheran Regals: OH Rayne Selhorst, Sr., Kalani; S Makenna Kawamura, Fr., ‘Iolani.

Chapman Panthers: L Liana Ono, Fr., Mid-Pacific.

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Athenas: L Ashley Murashige, Jr., ‘Iolani; OH Izzy Sakoda, Sr., ‘Iolani.

Connecticut College Camels: L Taylor Merrifield, Fr., Punahou.

Drew Rangers: L Lauren Gaza, Jr., Mililani.

Dubuque Spartans: OH Brandi McCreadie, Fr., Kaiser.

Earlham Quakers: L Akiko Tajima, Jr., Roosevelt.

Grinnell Pioneers: S Kylie-Ann Smith, Fr., Punahou; OH Hayley Taka, So., Hawaii Baptist.

Hartwick Hawks: OH Staecia Silofau, Jr., Maryknoll.

Lakeland Muskies: MB Safina Sandblom, Fr., Waimea.

Lasell Lasers: MB Sasia Neerman-Hinds, Jr., Aiea.

Lewis & Clark Pioneers: S Bethany Ballesteros, Jr., Mililani; DS Katie Shimaura, Sr., Mililani; S Kelsie Nakashima, Sr., Aiea.

Linfield Wildcats: DS Anela Madarang-Brandes, So., Waipahu; MB Journey DePonte, Fr., Mililani; DS Paige Pa’aluhi, Fr., Mililani; OH Ryli Kalahiki, So., Le Jardin; MB Lexi Correa, So., Sacred Hearts.

Macalester Scots: OH Nalani Tokuhama, Sr., Pearl City.

Manhattanville Valiants: MB Emily Brown, So., Damien; DS Katelyn Kamei, GS., St. Andrews; OH Ayla Ruiz, Jr., St. Andrews.

Mount Holyoke Lyons: MB Elle Rimando, So., Mililani.

New England Nor’easters: OH Ellijah Hanley, So., Waialua.

New England College Pilgrims: MB Tatiana Sampson, Sr., Kalaheo; OH Savannah Pilialoha, Jr., Waipahu.

New York University Violets: L Kaitlyn Sato, So., Punahou.

North Park Vikings: OH Kharlie Simeona-French, Jr., Punahou; UT Zoe Lorica, So., Hawaii Baptist.

Northern Vermont Badgers: OH Christina Betham, Sr., Aiea.

Occidental Tigers: MB Aniya Hawthorne, Jr., Leilehua.

Pacific Lutheran Lutes: MB Alazah Faumui, So., Farrington; DS Sydney Aoki, Jr., Punahou; OH Noe Feliciano, Jr., Pearl City; DS Torie Takeuchi, Sr., ‘Iolani; MB Hailey Iha, Sr., Kauai; L Halle Hetzler, Sr., Le Jardin; S Savanna Colliado, Fr., Kamehameha-Hawaii; OH Callie Simmonds, Jr., Maryknoll; MB Haley Goto, So., ‘Iolani.

Rochester Yellowjackets: DS La’i Yuen, Sr., Punahou; S McKenzie McDonald, Fr., Punahou.

Rosemont Ravens: OH Evora Kaiwi, Sr., Pearl City.

Simpson Red Hawks: OH Tiana Nihipali, Sr., ‘Iolani.

Springfield College Pride: MB Jodi Saelua, Fr., Punahou.

Waynesburg Yellowjackets: DS Mickayla Baniaga, Sr., Kamehameha; S Rayanna Baniaga, Fr., Sacred Hearts

Wells Express: L Roosa Armstead-Lehti, Jr., Moanalua.

Whitman Blues: OH Bella Vickers, Fr., Waiakea.

Whitworth Pirates: OH Katie Arashiro, So., Roosevelt; OH Logan Spencer, Sr., Kamehameha-Maui.

Widener Pride: MB Mira Canali, Fr., Maryknoll.

Williamette Bearcats: S Emma Porter, GS., Mid-Pacific; L Shyla Sato, Sr., Mid-Pacific; MB Tasha Tokairin, So., Mid-Pacific.

NAIA

Bellevue Bruins: S Mila Aiwohi, Fr., Farrington; DS Lisa Aiwohi, Fr., Farrington; L Raeanne Kimoto, Jr., Roosevelt.

Briar Cliff Chargers: L Rylee Abeshima, Fr., Hanalani.

Bushnell Beacons: OH Ashlyn Tai, Fr., Kailua.

California Merced Bobcats: L Destiny Lei Ramilo, Sr., Moanalua.

Corban Warriors: DS Marissa Uehara, Jr., Hawaii Baptist; DS Kaile’a Ontai, Fr., Kamehameha.

Dillard Blue Devils: OH Chasry Lum-King, Sr., Kaimuki.

Friends Falcons: DS Anuhea Aipa, Fr., Waianae.

Georgetown College Tigers: OH Isabel Bennett, Sr., Seabury Hall.

Grand View Vikings: DS Anna Takushi, Fr., Mililani; DS Chevy Wagner-Chun, Sr., Waianae.

Graceland Yellowjackets: S Hailey Kauweloa, So., Nanakuli; S Sera Tofi, Sr., Pearl City; OH Sierra Kauweloa, Jr., Moanalua.

Health Sciences & Pharmacy Eutectics: OH Amber Loo, Jr., Hawaii Baptist.

Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes: DS Hinamalailena Kua, Sr., KS-Hawaii.

Menlo College Oaks: L Kanani Packer, So., Roosevelt; OH Amia Silva, So., Kahuku; MB Shawna Thompson, Sr., Sacred Hearts; MB Maya Saole-Su’e, So., Kapolei; L Madison Merrifield, So., Sacred Hearts.

Missouri Valley Vikings: DS Jeanie Palsis, Sr., Nanakuli.

Mount Vernon Cougars: OH Jaelyn Tang, So., Mililani.

Multnomah Lions: OH Jahnay Jardine, So., Waianae.

Oregon Institute of Technology Owls: DS Autumn Williams, Jr., Aiea; DS Eireen Dale Madelo, Jr., Aiea.

Ottawa Arizona Sprit: L Ka’ena Kekeaulua, Jr., Waiakea.

Providence Argos: S Bella Thompson, So., Kamehameha; OH Kalamela Liua, Jr., Kahuku.

Providence Christian Sea Beggars: S Jaznel-Lynette Baker-Samuelu, Fr., McKinley; S Tehani Ho’okano, Jr., Castle; OH Tiari, Ho’okano, Sr., Castle.

San Diego Christian Hawks: DS Isabella Aguinaldo, Fr., Christian Liberty; OH Anuhea Kaohi, Sr., Kamehameha; OH Montana DiSegna, Jr., King Kekaulike; DS Ayanna Nunuha, So., Kapolei.

Science & Arts Oklahoma Drovers: S Madison Garcia, Sr., Pearl City

Southern Oregon Raiders: DS Trinity Atuatasi, Sr., Aiea.

Southwestern College Moundbuilders: OH Maliekekai DaMate, Sr., Kahuku.

Talladega College Tornadoes: DS Kenya Glenn, Jr., Pearl City.

Vanguard Lions: DS Jenesis Rios, Jr., Kamehameha; DS Jessica Yamamoto, Jr., Hawaii Baptist.

Warner Pacific Knights: L Alyssa Asuncion, Jr., Kaiser; OH Jada Dias, Jr., McKinley; S Juju Williams, Jr., Kapolei; OH Maryann Tulele, Fr., Kahuku; S Daisci Burrows, Fr., Kamehameha.

William Jessup Warriors: S Alexis Kepa, Jr., Kapolei.

STATES MOST REPRESENTED

There are Hawaii girls playing college volleyball in 42 states. Here are the states with the most:

California (43), Oregon (29), Hawaii (22), New York

(14), Washington (12), Iowa (10), Pennsylvania (9),

Massachussets (9), Texas (7), Nevada (6), Nebraska

(5), Oklahoma (5), Utah (5).

States without a Hawaii girl playing college volleyball:

Arkansas, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico,

North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming

HIGH SCHOOLS MOST REPRESENTED

There are girls from 47 Hawaii high schools playing college volleyball. Here are the schools with the most:

Punahou (28), ‘Iolani (22), Kamehameha (22),

Moanalua (15), Mililani (12), Kahuku (10), Aiea (8),

Maryknoll (8), King Kekaulike (7), Kamehameha-Hawaii

(7), Le Jardin (7), Mid-Pacific (7), Pearl City (7), Hawaii

Baptist (6), Kapolei (6), Roosevelt (6), Waianae (6)