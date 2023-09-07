comscore Council advances bill with $25K ‘monster home’ penalty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Council advances bill with $25K ‘monster home’ penalty

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.
A newly proposed measure to amend the city’s Land Use Ordinance to require builders of so-called monster homes on Oahu to pay $25,000 or greater fines has passed an initial hurdle. Read more

