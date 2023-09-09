comscore Defense, Northington’s 208 rushing yards carry Leilehua past Aiea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Defense, Northington’s 208 rushing yards carry Leilehua past Aiea

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Leilehua’s Cole Northington was brought down during a game on Oct. 22, 2021.

Leilehua’s defense picked off five passes and the Mules’ Cole Northington picked up huge chucks of yardage on the ground Friday in a 34-7 victory over Aiea. Read more

