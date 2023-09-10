After the fire, some Maui residents find healing in the ocean
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 12:54 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hundreds of community members gathered Friday at Ukumehame Beach Park south of Lahaina for a memorial paddle-out.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A helicopter piloted by Windward Aviation, which provides the aircraft for the Maui Fire Department, performed a flyover off of Ukumehame Beach on Friday.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lahaina residents Cole Sheveland, left, and Brooke Aipa paddled out to join others.
