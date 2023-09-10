comscore After the fire, some Maui residents find healing in the ocean | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
After the fire, some Maui residents find healing in the ocean

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hundreds of community members gathered Friday at Ukumehame Beach Park south of Lahaina for a memorial paddle-out.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A helicopter piloted by Windward Aviation, which provides the aircraft for the Maui Fire Department, performed a flyover off of Ukumehame Beach on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lahaina residents Cole Sheveland, left, and Brooke Aipa paddled out to join others.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

More than 1,000 people flocked to Ukumehame Beach Park south of Lahaina and Kalama Beach Park in Kihei for a pair of massive paddle-out events Friday marking the one-month anniversary of the deadly fire. Read more

