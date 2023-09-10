Dave Reardon: More cable outrage as outage causes some to miss UH on PPV

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jalen Walthall made a spectacular one-handed catch for a 34-yard touchdown, giving the University of Hawaii football team the lead midway through the third quarter Saturday, the one it would keep in its 31-20 victory over Albany.

It was the kind of grab that makes Top 10 plays of the day lists — which are pretty cool, if you get to see them.

I wish you could have seen Walthall’s catch, especially if you paid to see it live.

But because of what a Spetrum Cable TV Service provider representative described as an “outage in your area,” an unknown number of people who ponied up $69.99 for pay-per-view didn’t get to see that catch Saturday — or anything else in UH’s first win of the season.

That unknown number is at least “around 20,” according to a friend whose tailgate-at-home party was disrupted by the outage. He and his 10-15 friends ended up huddled around the radio, like for one of FDR’s fireside chats in the 1940s.

“She said mine was the 20th call she’d gotten from people in Hawaii,” he said of the customer service provider who, ultimately, had no service to provide. “She was nice and we tried all the stuff they have you do during an outage, but there was nothing she could do for me sitting where she was and me sitting where I was.”

I called Spectrum customer service at halftime, and surprisingly got a human voice before the UH band left the field. The representative — also somewhere on the continental United States — confirmed that an outage in the Kaimuki area kept pay-per-view customers from getting what they paid for.

“There’s an issue, and we’re still working on it,” he said. “Yes, they will get refunded. You call in, and we’ll put it in for you.”

Another UH fan, Albert Chan, also had a less that satisfying experience.

He said in a Facebook post that he “tried buying with remote (and) it said the UH game will be available in 12 hours at 6am to 6:45am so I cancelled the purchase (I think). They better not charge me for it.”

Chan ended his post with the poop emoji, and I don’t blame him.

Outages happen.

You, the customer, get the refund — if YOU jump through the hoops to get it; it’s not like the company is proactive about making sure you get it.

You either learn to live with it or you cut the cord and learn more about streaming and Fire sticks and the like.

In this case it’s even worse, and not just because fans missed Hawaii’s first win of the season (and, after kind of a sluggish start, a pretty entertaining game overall).

It’s really bad timing for something like this for Spectrum (and its parent company Charter), because of the spat it is in with ESPN (and its parent company Disney). Because despite all the spin, we little guys are left to perceive corporate greed by both entities. The bottom line is I and many, many other subscribers are not getting what we pay for.

I pay monthly for a package from Spectrum that includes ESPN and UH sports, both of which I need to do my job. But now I’m being directed to other entities to try to get what I’ve already paid for.

Ridiculous, right?

It’s beside the point that on Saturday there were plenty of open seats for fans at the Ching Complex, which was just a little more than halfway filed with around 7,646 fans. Pay per view is an option that makes money for UH and many fans prefer it over going to a game.

This game wasn’t a must-attend for many fans, because it wasn’t supposed to be that close. Hawaii was playing at home, and competes at the FBS level of Division I, which is a notch above FCS, the home of the Great Danes. Plus the visitors from New York didn’t have their head coach with them, as he remained back on the continent with an illness.

For the first time — after losses at Vanderbilt and to Stanford — the Warriors entered the game favored, by 71⁄2 points.

Late in the game, as the Maybe-Not-Great-But-Good Danes were hanging in there with the Warriors, TV analyst Rich Miano said, “You have 85 scholarships. They have 65. You are supposed to dominate the line of scrimmage. That’s not happening up front.”

But then it did.

The Warriors finally broke the visitors, late.

Noah Kema picked up a fumble, and rumbled 41 yards with less than six minutes remaining in the game. Steven McBride capitalized with his second touchdown reception from Brayden Schager in the game and fifth of the season.

I hope you got to see it.

My friend — a loyal UH fan for nearly 30 years — has had enough.

“I think I’m done with Spectrum,” he said.