Warriors tame dogged Great Danes for first win of season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Warriors tame dogged Great Danes for first win of season

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Karsyn Pupunu penetrated the line and blocked a punt by Albany’s Tyler Pastula during the first quarter of Saturday’s game at the Ching Complex.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Albany linebacker Michel Lucien (9) upended Warriors running back Nasjzae Bryant-Lelei during the first half of Saturday’s game at the Ching Complex.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Warriors receiver Steven McBride gathered in a 30-yard touchdown pass as Albany defensive back Bill Hackett tried to prevent the catch.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER UH defensive back Justin Sinclair (21) and other Warriors celebrated with fans after the victory Saturday

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

In an ensemble production, the Hawaii football team delivered a 31-20 victory over Albany at the Ching Complex. Read more

