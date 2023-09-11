comscore Letter: Meals for inmates, but not for schoolchildren? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Meals for inmates, but not for schoolchildren?

So Diane Tippett feels kids shouldn’t have free meals at school and that tax dollars spent for this is shameful (“Kids shouldn’t need free meals at school,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 8). Read more

