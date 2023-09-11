Letter: Meals for inmates, but not for schoolchildren?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

So Diane Tippett feels kids shouldn’t have free meals at school and that tax dollars spent for this is shameful (“Kids shouldn’t need free meals at school,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 8).

Well, guess who else spends your hard-earned tax dollars on food, clothes, housing and medical services when they get injured or fall ill. Yes, you guessed it: every prison system in the U.S.

Is she telling me she would rather use her hard-earned tax dollars on criminals rather than free meals for children? Where’s the logic in that? I sure can’t see it.

Paul Wong

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter