Editorial: Falsehoods poison the public square

Supporters of Gov. Josh Green’s effort to supercharge the creation of housing — and particularly affordable housing — in this state were taken aback to learn that the governor’s chief housing officer, Nani Medeiros, had announced her resignation, effective at the end of September.

Medeiros had been leading the charge to advance the governor’s controversial emergency housing proclamation, and chaired the housing development approval panel created to carry it out. She had been on the job for just 10 months when she announced her departure, stating that “lies” and “threats” aimed at her had forced her departure.

Taking Medeiros at her word, wild falsehoods and personal intimidations directed at her have thrown a wrench into a housing policy initiative that requires serious discourse. This is no way to do politics.

Untruthful and anger-inspiring tactics warp the process of governing. Ultimately, and critically, spreading blatant lies and conspiracy theories undermines democracy by blurring the lines between truth and falsehood, and misleading the public.

The issue of “lies” in politics can be complicated — but it really shouldn’t be. If a claim is made, there should be some evidence of its truth. Martial artist BJ Penn’s statements to and about Medeiros, which Green blames for leading to Medeiros’ departure, as well as Penn’s claims concerning Green himself, fail that test. And Penn should be called out for his actions.

Penn, a former candidate for Hawaii governor, appeared at a heated housing panel meeting on Maui to rant at Medeiros, days before she announced her departure. Among his statements: “Shame is when you steal. Shame is when you do it all behind somebody’s back. … And now you’re going to take the people of Lahaina and put them in Puna.”

For the record, there is zero evidence of any “stealing” on the part of Green or the state. Nor is there any truth to the claim that the state plans to seize Lahaina landowners’ property and relocate them to Puna. Still, the video of Penn’s irresponsible tirade has received more than 150,000 streams.

On his popular public Instagram account, Penn has posted a photo of Green with President Joe Biden, along with a statement that they support “U.N.-established objectives … depopulation, climate hoaxes, the elimination of our individual rights (and) freedoms and more,” and that U.N. representatives “control our county governments.” In another post, he stokes fears by warning, “Do not trust FEMA.”

Questioned about whether he bullied Medeiros, Penn told KITV4 News that he meant nothing of the kind, does not condone bullying and had no knowledge of anyone taking his comments as an invitation to make “threats” against Medeiros. “I was surprised that she resigned,” he said.

On TV, Penn expressed admiration for Medeiros. But that’s hard to reconcile with a Sept. 4 post that reads, “Nani and Josh stealing?”

“With my resignation, the discussions about housing should no longer be about me,” Medeiros said, in her resignation statement. “We need to refocus on the crisis: How will we build more housing for our local people?”

That is indeed the hope — that Hawaii’s more grounded, reasonable and well-intentioned citizens can make strides together against common problems, despite difficulties and disagreements. But progress cannot be made with incessant falsehoods, malicious personal accusations and the whipping up of unfounded or misdirected fears.

This divisive, misleading type of grandstanding is gaining ground in Hawaii, unfortunately, and must be pushed back against. Without a loud and clear response from citizens demanding good government and honest political debate, it will only continue to eat away at public confidence.