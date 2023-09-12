comscore Mistrust on cause of Maui fire fueled by Chinese disinformation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mistrust on cause of Maui fire fueled by Chinese disinformation

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

Social media disinformation that is playing a major role in mistrust among some Lahaina fire survivors was stoked by China — including a claim that the fire started from secret government testing of a “weather weapon.” Read more

