Make-A-Wish Hawaii has added three new leaders to its board of directors:

>> Martin Marino is chief of staff and chief information officer for Goodfellow Bros., a heavy civil construction company within the Hawaiian Islands, Washington, Oregon and California. He is also a Marine Corps veteran, Harvard Business School alumnus and has been working in construction-related industries for most of his career.

>> Dr. Angela Pratt is president of the Hawaii Medical Association and chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women &Children. Pratt is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools, the University of Puget Sound and the University of Hawaii at Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine. She also received her MBA from UH-Manoa’s Shidler College of Business and serves on the Hawaii State Medical Board as Hawaii’s delegate to the American Medical Association.

>> Dr. Rupa Wong is a board-certified pediatric ophthalmologist and managing partner of Honolulu Eye Clinic. She is a clinical associate professor at UH- Manoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.

