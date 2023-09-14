Kahuku faces another big challenge in No. 3 St. John Bosco
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:17 a.m.
Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho walked the sideline as his Red Raiders prepared to play the nation’s No. 1 team, Mater Dei, in Santa Ana, Calif., last Saturday. The Monarchs won 55-8. On Saturday, Carvalho and the Red Raiders will take on the nation’s No. 3 team in St. John Bosco at Kahuku.
St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro brought his team to Hawaii in 2019.
Kahuku’s Va’aimalae Fonoimoana burst through a hole against the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, Mater Dei, last Saturday in Santa Ana, Calif.
The Red Raiders performed the haka last Saturday. The Monarchs won 55-8.