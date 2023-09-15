DFS Waikiki reopens in smaller space geared to broader market
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:12 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
DFS Waikiki, which caters to duty-free shoppers on one of the prime retail corners of Waikiki, closed in March 2020 but began the fi rst phase of reopening in July with a grand opening held Thursday evening.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
DFS Waikiki is selling #Maui Strong shirts, where 100% of proceeds go to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund. Pictured with the shirts is DFS Chairman and CEO Benjamin Vouchot, left, and Long Chiu, DFS executive vice president, global marketing and digital ventures.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
DFS Waikiki employee Vicky Do prepared items for the soft opening Thursday.