Rearview Mirror: Al Michaels, Chuck Leahey — tales from 2 sportscasters
- By Bob Sigall
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO
Ken Wilson, left, had a 30-minute Sunday radio show, “Hawaii Sports Huddle,” on KGU live from the Columbia Inn in the early 1970s. Al Michaels was a frequent guest on his show.
-
PIPI WAKAYAMA, 1969 / COURTESY LEAHEY FAMILY
Al Michaels, left, and Chuck Leahey broadcast many live sporting events together and also re-created away games based on play-by-play information received by phone or teletype.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree