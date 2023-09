Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Department of Health is recommending the updated COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible residents ahead of fall and winter. Read more

The Hawaii Department of Health is recommending the updated COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible residents ahead of fall and winter.

The newly updated vaccines by Pfizer and Mo­derna, authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this week, address the XBB lineages of the omicron variant, which account for the majority of COVID cases in Hawaii, officials said.

“The authorization of the new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccines comes at a good time,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in a news release. “We are seeing increased numbers of COVID- 19 cases and hospitalizations. By getting the new 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine, you are taking steps to help minimize the spread of disease in our communities. This is especially important as we approach the holiday season.”

The new vaccines include a monovalent — or single component — that target the XBB lineages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They replace the bivalent vaccines, which are no longer authorized for use in the U.S.

CDC on Tuesday recommended everyone ages 6 months and up get the updated vaccines for protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

“This is a real opportune time for the new COVID vaccine to be coming out,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble, “especially for Hawaii where we were seeing one of the larger surges in the country from July to early September.”

Last fall, the state saw a surge in three respiratory viruses simultaneously, including COVID, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus.

“We can’t rule that out again this year,” she said.

But this year, there are vaccines for all three respiratory viruses, including a new RSV vaccine for adults ages 60 and older.

Kemble said she was still concerned to see the average positivity rate for Maui County reported at 12.7% on Wednesday. Although that is lower than 19.5% recorded in late August, it is higher than the same time last year.

“We are still seeing a lot of COVID activity out there,” she said. “If you compared test positivity this time of year to about a year ago we’re actually looking kind of similar to some of the bigger omicron surges in terms of test positivity, which means if you are getting sick, it is a good idea to test.”

Testing is a good idea because some people are eligible for treatments, which can help prevent hospitalization.

DOH says the new vaccines this time will be distributed through traditional pathways instead of by the government. Most residents should be covered by health insurance, Medicaid and Medicare.

A federal Bridge Access Program provides no-cost COVID vaccines to uninsured or underinsured adults through participating retail pharmacy chains and federally supported health centers.

Children ages 6 months to 18 years old are eligible for the federal Vaccines For Children program, which provides the vaccines at no cost.

Shipments are on the way, DOH, said, and will be available at varying times from various providers.

Visit vaccines.gov to find available COVID-19 vaccines.

—

Vaccines recommended

CDC recommends updated COVID vaccines for all persons 6 months and older.

>> Everyone ages 5 and older should get one dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine at least two months since the previous dose.

>> For keiki under 5, recommended doses and schedule will vary depending on vaccination history and vaccine brand administered. Consult child’s physician for guidance.

>> For those that recently got COVID, CDC says one can wait three months since symptoms began or since first testing positive for the asymptomatic.